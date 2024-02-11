Guns were made in this small village in New York for 200 years. What happens when Remington goes away?

ILION, N.Y. (AP) — Remington got its start here two centuries ago and generations of workers have built rifles and shotguns at the giant firearms factory in the heart of this blue-collar village in the heart of New York’s Mohawk Valley.

Now residents of Ilion are preparing for Remington’s move out, bringing an end to an era that began when Eliphalet Remington made his first rifle barrel nearby in 1816.

The country’s oldest gun maker has recently announced plans to close the factory located in the company’s original home as early as next month, citing the huge costs of running the historic plant. Remington is consolidating its operations in Georgia, a state the company says is conducive to the firearms industry.

The company’s recent history has been marked by a lawsuit following the Sandy Hook school massacre and a bankruptcy filing that led to new ownership of the Ilion plant, where the workforce declined from about 1,300 workers more than a decade ago to about 300. Is.

But the move is still painful for the village of 7,600 people, who face a dramatic revenue loss and the prospect of an empty, sprawling factory.

“When Remington leaves, it won’t be like a facility leaving, it will be like a member of your family leaving,” said Jim Conover, who started packing guns at Remington in 1964 and 40 years later Retired as a production manager. ,

Gun-making dominates and defines Ilian. It is tied to the city in the same way car production is tied to Detroit.

Mayor John Stephens meets with Village Board members beneath a seal depicting Eliphalet Remington holding a long gun. The four-story brick plant at Armory Street and Remington Avenue looms over the community about 55 miles (90 kilometers) east of Syracuse.

Everyone knows someone who worked at the plant. For some families, jobs there are practically a birthright. Conover’s father and son also worked at the plant. Furnace operator and technician Frank “Rusty” Brown was also there this year with family members.

“My mother worked there. My father used to work there. My wife works there with me now. My daughter works there with me now. My other daughter now works there with me. And my son-in-law works there,” said Brown, president of United Mine Workers of America Local 717. “So it’s a double whammy for me and my wife: Two of us are out of a job.”

Remington Firearms, RemArms’ current owners, blamed “production inefficiencies” for the plant closure in a Nov. 30 letter to union officials. He cited the high costs of maintaining and insuring the approximately 1 million square feet (92,903 m²) of space in several buildings, many of which date back to the First World War.

RemArms said Georgia offered an environment that “better supports and welcomes the firearms industry.”

CEO Ken D’Arcy also said in a news release that the industry was concerned about the “legislative environment” in New York.

Some believe that Remington is relocating to the south primarily to reduce labor and operating costs.

But in upstate New York where support for gun rights is strong, some Republican elected officials seized on the company’s comments about Georgia. He linked the plant’s closure to gun control measures supported by New York City-area Democrats in recent years.

Remington isn’t the first firearms manufacturer to commit to a more gun-friendly state.

Smith & Wesson opened its new Tennessee headquarters in October after being based in Springfield, Massachusetts, since 1852. Announcing the move in 2021, company officials criticized the proposed state law, which they said would prevent them from manufacturing certain weapons.

RemArms, which bought the firearms business in 2020, did not respond to emails and calls seeking comment.

The company said in its letter to the union that it expects to end facility operations around March 4. The company announced earlier in 2021 that it was relocating its headquarters to LaGrange, Georgia, and opening a factory and research operations there.

Gone are the days of traffic jams in Ilian every afternoon when the day shift was off. Empty spaces dominate the factory’s large parking lot. Nearby businesses that deliver lunch to the plant, such as Franco’s Pizza, have already seen orders drop dramatically.

“They’re decreasing,” said Franco’s owner Daniel Mendez. “It doesn’t necessarily put us out of business, but it does hurt.”

With a fraction of its previous workforce, Remington left Ilion with more of a whimper than a bang.

Stephens believes the remaining workers will be able to find other work in the area. But they also estimate that the loss of the plant could cost the village about $1 million annually, including utility payments and taxes.

Local officials hope the plant site could host a mix of manufacturing, retail and residential units. But its fate remains unclear. It was listed for sale last month for $10 million.

“Things can quickly become an eyesore,” said Michael Desotell, historian at the Ilion Public Library. “And being in the center of the village like this, you can’t just let it go.”

The current factory site dates back to 1828, when Eliphalet Remington established his operations along the recently opened Erie Canal. Although guns have historically been Ilion’s major product, Remington also made typewriters, sewing machines, and other consumer goods.

Cerberus Capital Management purchased Remington Arms in 2007 and placed it in the same corporate family as Bushmaster Firearms and other gun companies. Bushmaster Firearms moved manufacturing operations to Ilion some time in 2011.

Remington Outdoor Co. and its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018, citing declining sales as well as legal and financial pressure following the Sandy Hook school shooting, which left 20 first-graders and six adults dead. happened. A Bushmaster AR-15 style rifle was used in the massacre.

Family members of victims and survivors of the shooting, who filed a lawsuit against Remington in 2015, agreed to a $73 million settlement in 2022.

The second bankruptcy petition was filed in July 2020. Within a few months, 545 workers at the Ilion plant were laid off.

The company’s assets were divided at auction. A judge approved Vista Outdoor’s $81.4 million bid for Remington’s ammunition and accessories businesses. The Ilion plant went to a group of investors called Roundhill Group as part of a $13 million bid.

After months of union negotiations, the firearms plant reopened in spring 2021. If RemArms sticks to its March closure timetable, the restart in Ilion will last just under three years.

The mayor said there would be tough decisions ahead, but he was confident the site would be used again. And while Remington may leave, he said the relationship can never be completely severed.

“Even when they ultimately won’t be 100% involved in Ilion Village in any way, we’ll still be known for it,” Stephens said. “You can’t erase history.”

Michael Hill, The Associated Press

