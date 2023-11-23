Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose accused of raping former model

The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which allows adult victims to sue over assaults that occurred decades ago. This law is ending in America after today.

A former Penthouse magazine model has sued Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, saying he raped her in a 1989 attack at a New York City hotel that left her suffering from anxiety and depression. His career suffered.

Sheila Kennedy, 61, filed the lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Wednesday (Nov. 22), seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for physical injury, pain and suffering, severe emotional distress, mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment, distress and economic damages. Damages were demanded. ,

The lawsuit against Rose, 61, of Malibu, California, was filed under the Adult Survivors Act, a temporary New York law that allows adult victims to sue over assaults that occurred decades ago.

This law expires today, Thursday 23 November.

In fact, after today people will once again be barred from suing in America over abuses that happened years ago.

New York was one of several states in recent years to revisit laws that set time limits for civil legal claims arising from sexual assaults, though usually for those abused as children. Advocates say New York’s current window gives traumatized adults a chance to demand accountability from big institutions and powerful people who may use their wealth and position to protect themselves.

“We fought so hard for this bill because trauma takes time,” said Liz Roberts, CEO of Safe Horizon.

Attorney Alan S. Gutman said in a statement on behalf of Rose: “Simply put, this incident never happened. Notably, these hypothetical claims were filed one day before the New York State filing deadline.

He added: “Although he does not deny the possibility of the photo being taken by a fan, Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the plaintiff, and before today he has never heard of these hypothetical allegations. Heard. Mr. Rose is confident that this matter will be resolved in his favor.

Kennedy, of Palm Springs, California, alleges in her lawsuit that she met Rose in February 1989 at a Manhattan nightclub, where the singer invited her to join him at a party in his hotel suite afterward.

According to the lawsuit, Kennedy witnessed Rose having sex with another model before he became so angry at the woman that he ordered her out of his suite. The lawsuit says he then turned on Kennedy, dragged her to the floor by her hair and bound her hands with pantyhose before he attacked her from behind.

“Rose made no effort to ask or check whether Kennedy was consenting,” the lawsuit said. “He treated her as if she were property to be used only for his sexual pleasure.”

The lawsuit says the attack caused lifelong emotional, physical, psychological and financial damage to Kennedy and that “she began experiencing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder whenever she heard Rose’s name or Guns N’ Roses’ music.” Are.”

The lawsuit states that the attack caused her to suffer anxiety and depression and that her earnings were affected because she avoided nightclubs and social situations where she might encounter Rose or hear his music, and these social Contacts are important to his career.

Kennedy has made allegations about Rose in the past, including in a 2016 memoir, “No One’s Pet,” and a 2021 documentary. look awayAbout women who are sexually exploited in the music industry.

