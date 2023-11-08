Gun deaths among children often result from domestic violence

scared child getty

Deaths due to gun violence remain the number one cause of accidental death among children and young adults. A study published in the November issue of Pediatrics It has been determined that a large number of these deaths are caused by adult intimate partner violence, or IPV, in the home.

The study, conducted at the Violence Prevention Division of the Centers for Disease Control, reviewed child homicides in the U.S. between 2003 and 2020. They reported more than 11,000 deaths of children ages 0 to 17 during that period. Of those, about 6,000 were caused by firearms, and of the deaths by firearms, about 700 occurred in settings of IPV, where a child was in the line of fire of one partner hitting another.

The majority of child deaths involve the fatal shooting of a domestic partner, over 90% of whom were the child’s mother. In earlier studies, more than half of IPV-related gun-related homicides coincided with the perpetrator’s suicide. The group of children killed by guns as a result of IPV also included teenagers who were themselves shot and killed by a former or current dating partner.

The study authors reviewed data from the National Violent Death Reporting System between 2003 and 2020. Gun deaths under the IPV umbrella included situations such as child custody disputes, relationship dissolution (imminent or current divorce and/or separation), and presence of mind. Prohibition of orders from domestic partner. In a review of overall data, the majority (80%) of gun-related deaths among children were of teenage boys. But the vast majority of childhood gun deaths, nearly 700, are caused by domestic partner violence. Victims of IPV-related gun deaths were younger (on average nine years old) than non-IPV-related childhood gun deaths (on average younger than 15 years old).

Overall, childhood gun deaths are more likely to be caused by the mother’s male partner and/or the child’s father in the presence of IPV, while the child’s death is more likely to be caused by the mother wielding a gun. And while boys are more likely to suffer gun-related deaths than girls, girls are six times more likely to suffer IPV-related gun deaths than any other source of violence such as accidental hunting, street violence or school violence. Is more. Shooting.

The authors conclude that, not only are preventable firearm deaths among both children and adults, but intimate partner violence, murder, and homicide/suicide can often lead to serious injury and death of children in the home. Is. The Supreme Court is currently deciding whether gun ownership should be restricted to people with a history of domestic violence. The decision is expected to be issued next June, and could reverse some prior expansions in gun ownership decided by the Supreme Court in June 2022. Just yesterday, in the wake of a string of mass shootings last month, including Lewiston, Maine and Cincinnati, Ohio, the current study shows that children living in a home exposed to domestic violence and IPV are at significant risk of gun-related death.