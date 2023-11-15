Gulf waters lease must continue to be delayed due to whale protection debate, court rules

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The federal Gulf of Mexico lease for oil and gas drilling must be auctioned off in 37 days, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, rejecting environmentalists’ arguments against the sale and the Biden administration’s Plans rejected. Back sale to protect endangered whale species.

The decision by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals means the lease sale – once scheduled for September, but postponed several times due to legal battles – will take place in December. And it would cover 73 million acres (30 million hectares), as originally planned when the administration announced the sale in the spring.

The administration later reduced the area covered by the lease sale to 67 million acres (27 million hectares) as part of an agreement to protect the endangered Rice’s whale. But the state of Louisiana joined oil and gas companies in opposing the changes.

A federal judge in southwest Louisiana ordered the sale to continue without whale protections, including rules governing vessel speeds and personnel. This led to an appeal by environmental groups – and a delay while the debate continued.

On Tuesday, the 5th Circuit panel rejected the appeal.

Oil industry lawyers disputed that the leased area needed protections and said the administration had not gone through the legally required processes to impose new restrictions.

Industry supporters have also been critical of the Biden administration’s handling of the sale, which was ordered as part of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022.

A lawyer for an environmental group called the decision “disappointing and unfair” in an emailed statement.

“This could be the difference between doing minimal efforts to save this species and allowing it to become extinct,” George Torgan, an attorney for the Earthjustice group, said in a statement.

The American Petroleum Institute, a powerful US oil and gas industry trade association, applauded the development.

“Energy independence won an important victory tonight with a Fifth Circuit decision lifting unfair restrictions on oil and natural gas vessels and restoring acreage for offshore energy development,” said Senior Vice President and General Counsel Ryan Meyers.

Their statement said drilling in the Gulf plays a vital role in maintaining “affordable, reliable American energy production” and that the judge’s “decision creates greater certainty for the essential energy workforce and the entire Gulf Coast economy.”

