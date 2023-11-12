Gulf markets were mixed as China’s pessimism offset higher oil prices

A trader walks out of the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the US presidency in Manama, Bahrain, November 8, 2020. Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 12 (Reuters) – Gulf stock markets were mixed on Sunday, as higher oil prices were offset by concerns about a decline in demand from China, the world’s top crude importer.

Oil prices – a key driver of Gulf financial markets – rose nearly 2% on Friday as Iraq expressed support for OPEC+ oil cuts ahead of the group’s meeting on November 26. Brent futures closed at $81.43 per barrel.

The Qatari index (.QSI) snapped a three-session losing streak with a gain of 0.3% on Sunday. Masraf Al Rayyan (MARK.QA) and Qatar Fuel (QFLS.QA) each rose 1.4%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) extended losses for a fourth consecutive session, losing 0.1%, with Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co (4240.SE) falling 9.9%, its biggest decline in more than 13 months.

The retailer reported a net loss of 202.9 million riyals ($54.1 million) in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 21.1 million riyals a year earlier.

Saudi Telecom (7010.SE) fell 1.3% and Mahrah for Human Resources (1831.SE) dropped 8.6%.

Data from China on Thursday showed policymakers are struggling to control deflation, casting doubt on the prospects for a broad-based economic recovery in the world’s biggest commodity consumer.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index (.EGX30) fell 1.7%, Commercial International Bank (COMI.CA) dropped 2.5% and Misr Fertilizer (MFPC.CA) dropped 4.6%.

However, Credit Agricole Egypt (CIEB.CA) rose 3.7% as the lender reported a 121% rise in third-quarter consolidated net profit.

($1 = 3.7508 riyals)

Reporting by MD Manzar Hussain; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Source: www.reuters.com