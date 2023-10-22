Gulf markets fall amid Fed’s tough stance and Middle East conflict

A trader looks near an electronic board showing stock market data at the Bahrain Bourse after Joe Biden won the US presidency in Manama, Bahrain on November 8, 2020. Reuters/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo Get licensing rights

Oct 22 (Reuters) – Gulf stock markets fell on Sunday after the US Federal Reserve warned of a possible interest rate hike and concerns over an escalating Middle East conflict.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday that tighter lending conditions may still be needed to control inflation given the strength of the US economy and continued tightness in labor markets.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is generally guided by Fed policy decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) was down for a third consecutive session, ending 1.5% lower, with all sectors in the red.

Elm Co (7203.SE) fell 2.3%, while Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE), the world’s largest Islamic bank by assets, fell 2.1%.

The Qatari index (.QSI) fell for a fifth consecutive session, ending 0.9% lower, with Industries Qatar (.IQCD.QA) down 2.2% and Qatar Navigation (QNNC.QA) down 3%.

Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA), the region’s biggest lender, declined 2.1%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index (.EGX30) climbed 2.3%, with almost all stocks in positive territory, including Eastern Company (EAST.CA) and Talaat Mustafa Group (TMGH.CA), which rose 6.9% respectively. % and increased by 8.1%. ,

Meanwhile, concerns about the risk of the Israel-Hamas war turning into a wider Middle East conflict grew on Sunday, with the US sending more military assets to the region as Israel attacked Gaza overnight and struck targets in Lebanon and Syria. Also targeted.

