Gujarat CM inaugurates student start-up hub for budding entrepreneurs

Ahmedabad, December 5 (Language) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art campus of Gujarat Student Start-up and Innovation Hub (I-Hub) which will work on the concept of ‘Idea to Enterprise’. To provide infrastructure, mentorship and funding support to early stage firms.

Patel visited the i-Hub complex in Ahmedabad and toured the start-up co-working space running in the new building. He and Higher Education Minister Rushikesh Patel interacted with various start-up founders and discussed their research-innovations and products.

Spread over an area of ​​1,50,000 square metres, the facility is equipped with infrastructure to help 500 start-ups work together from a single location, a government release said.

“Built with futuristic and advanced technology, the Lab has all the amenities for early start-ups. Developed by i-Hub, this state-of-the-art complex is a mix of flexible, early start-up-friendly and collaborative co-working spaces,” It said.

The center has well-equipped co-working spaces with basic amenities including high speed internet in an easy-to-use plug-n-play model. The release said that i-Hub has partnered with several organizations in the country and abroad for the benefit of start-ups.

The building has meeting, seminar and conference rooms and a library, which can be used free or at low cost. It added that start-ups are provided access to I-Hub’s mentor board, comprising renowned experts from various domain verticals, for guidance and guidance.

“i-Hub provides patent and trademark assistance to start-ups through an in-house facilitation centre. Reimbursement of all patent and trademark filing expenses to start-ups associated with i-Hub,” the release said. There are arrangements to do so.”

It said the facility will provide access to 28 angel investors and 12 early-stage venture funds to raise private capital in addition to financial assistance to start-ups under various schemes.

Published: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 08:58 am IST

Source: www.freepressjournal.in