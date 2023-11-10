Guinness maker Diageo sees stock fall on profit warning

November 10, 2023
Shares of Guinness beer maker Diageo fell 15.44% in afternoon trading on Friday as investors reacted to the company’s latest earnings report.

It dropped the company to the bottom of London’s FTSE 100 index as traders reacted to Diageo’s uncertain outlook.

The British multinational alcoholic beverages company said it expects a decline in its organic operating profit growth in the first half of its current financial year due to a “materially weak” performance in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

Diageo said the LAC market generates about 11% of total sales, which it now expects to decline by more than 20% in the six months ending December.

The Johnnie Walker whiskey maker announced organic net sales growth of 6.7% in its preliminary 2023 results in August. In its update published on 10 November, the company said it “expects to deliver organic net sales growth of between 5 to 7% in the medium term”.

“Macroeconomic pressures in the region are resulting in lower consumption and declining consumer turnover,” the world’s largest spirits company said in a statement. “These impacts are slowing progress in reducing channel inventory to levels appropriate for the current environment.”

Wine demand remains strong in Europe

Meanwhile, in Europe, the company said growth remains strong despite geopolitical tensions in the middle east, However, it said the pace is slower than in the second half of the last financial year.

Earlier this year, the alcoholic beverage maker said it had double-digit growth in Asia Pacific and Europe. It did not provide a detailed update, but said it saw “continued momentum” in both sectors.

“As inflation eases and productivity increases from our supply agility program, we expect operating profit to outpace organic net sales growth,” Diageo said.

