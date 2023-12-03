FILE – Guinea Bissau President Oumarrou Sissoko Embalo speaks at the peace forum in Paris on November 11, 2022. Friday’s shooting in Guinea-Bissau’s capital was an attempted coup, Emballo said after a meeting with security forces on Sunday December 3, 2023, on the latest threat to democracy in increasingly unstable and coup-hit West Africa. Fears confirmed.Christophe Anna/AP

BISSAU, Guinea Bissau (AP) — A shooting Friday in the capital of Guinea-Bissau was an attempted coup, President Oumar Sissoko Embalso said after meeting with security forces on Sunday, in an increasingly unstable and coup-prone state of democracy. Confirmed fears of latest threat. West Africa.

Members of the National Guard Command improperly released two ministers detained on alleged corruption charges, resulting in a shootout with the Presidential Palace Battalion, Embalho said, adding: “They attempted a coup and achieved their objective. Failed to do.”

During a visit to the National Guard command in Bissau, Embalo said that National Guard chief Victor Tchong’o had been dismissed and that he would “pay a heavy price” for attempting to remove the president from office.

He told the officers, “All of you have been betrayed by your commander… (and) that is why we advise you to distance yourself from politicians and render your service to the nation.”

This is the second attempted coup in West and Central Africa in a week, following the failed coup in Sierra Leone last week. It further escalates tensions in a region where coups have escalated with eight military takeovers since 2020, including in Niger and Gabon this year.

West Africa’s regional economic bloc ECOWAS – which includes Guinea-Bissau – noted the incident with “deep concern” and expressed “full solidarity with the people and constitutional authority of Guinea-Bissau”.

After returning from the UN COP28 climate summit on Saturday night, Embalo suggested to reporters that the National Guard’s Tchongo was not acting alone.

“Chongo was ordered by someone,” the Democrat, a local newspaper, quoted him as saying. “The Chongo Judiciary is not crazy for blowing up police cells and removing the Finance Minister and the Secretary of State. This is an attempted coup and will have serious consequences for everyone involved.”

The small country of Guinea-Bissau has suffered several coups since gaining independence from Portugal nearly five decades ago.

However, unlike other coups motivated by perceived poor governance in West Africa, the shooting in Guinea-Bissau began when members of the presidential palace battalion attempted to re-arrest two government officials – Economy and Finance Minister Suleiman Sédi and Treasury Secretary Antonio tried. Monteiro.

Local media reported that the two were being interrogated over the use of government funds by members of the National Guard before they were secretly released.

Guinea-Bissau’s semi-presidential system limits the powers of the president by allowing the majority party in parliament to appoint the cabinet. As a result, the National Guard – which is subordinate to the Interior Ministry – is largely controlled by the opposition-dominated parliament.

Tension also remains between Embalo and the coalition of opposition groups that won a majority in Guinea Bissau’s parliament in June, more than a year after the president dissolved it.

Former army general Mbalo was declared the winner of the December 2019 presidential election, which was contested by his rival. He survived a February 2022 coup attempt, claiming it was “related to our fight against narco-trafficking” and has since cracked down on civil liberties, with government bodies losing significant independence according to analysts. Has given.

Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria.

