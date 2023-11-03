Guilty: Inside the Sam Bankman-Fried verdict and everything you need to know

Following the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX, clients lost billions of dollars. After a tough trial in New York and four hours of deliberations, the jury’s verdict has been reached.

The SBF was found guilty on all seven charges by the jury after deliberating for approximately four hours. The charges against him included two counts of wire fraud, two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, one count of securities fraud, one count of commodities fraud conspiracy and one count of money laundering conspiracy.

The maximum penalty for Bankman-Freed crimes is 5 to 20 years in prison (for each charge). Specifically, wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, and money laundering conspiracy carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

He is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing before New York District Judge Lewis Kaplan on March 28, 2024. While state prosecutors will recommend his sentence, the final decision is up to Judge Kaplan.

Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of all charges

count one : Wire fraud on FTX customers

: Wire fraud on FTX customers Let’s count: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud on FTX customers

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud on FTX customers Six count: Conspiracy to commit commodity fraud with FTX customers

Conspiracy to commit commodity fraud with FTX customers Counting three and four: Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud on Alameda Research’s Lenders

Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud on Alameda Research’s Lenders Count five: Conspiracy to commit securities fraud on investors in FTX

Conspiracy to commit securities fraud on investors in FTX Count Seven: Conspiracy to launder money

Another test for Sam Bankman-Fried

A 31-year-old convicted fraudster from two Stanford law scholars is expected to remain in federal prison in Brooklyn until sentencing. According to his attorney Mark Cohen,

“Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him.”

Meanwhile, a separate trial involving five additional charges, which were separated from the current proceedings, is scheduled for March. However, Judge Kaplan has requested that prosecutors determine by February 1 whether the trial will proceed.

The fate of Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh – jail or fine?

During the trial, Bankman-Fried’s close associates – Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh – gave key testimony. He revealed that Bankman-Fried had instructed him to engage in fraudulent activities that facilitated the transfer of billions of dollars in FTX client funds to Alameda, an affiliated hedge fund primarily owned by Bankman-Fried.

Importantly, he had already pleaded guilty as part of a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

Typically, cooperating witnesses receive lighter sentences, especially when assisting in the prosecution of a more significant criminal.

While Bankman-Fried faces the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence, Ellison, Wang and Singh, in contrast, are likely to receive minimal or no prison sentences and will instead face only fines.

His sentencing will likely be determined after Bankman-Fried said prosecutors have pledged their cooperation in letters to the judge. Although judges are not bound by these letters, they generally consider them to encourage other witnesses in various cases to come forward.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com