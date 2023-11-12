Guidewire Innsbruck Release Empowers Insurers to Transform Customer Experiences with Jutro Digital Platform

Nashville, Tennessee, November 12, 2023–(Business Wire)–connection conference , Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) has announced its latest cloud release, Innsbruck, which helps insurers take advantage of market opportunities with advances in customized digital experiences, risk insights and claims automation. Innsbruck* will be unveiled on November 13 at Connexions, Guidewire’s customer conference. Keynotes will be livestreamed and available on-demand. To watch the livestream, visit connections.guidewire.com.

With this release, a record number of new functional capabilities will become generally available Jutro Digital Platform (Jutro, Which empowers insurers to create digital experiences for any user, across any business or distribution channel. Prophecy now includes Tune, a framework for actuaries to evaluate pricing strategies to maximize growth and profitability. prediction also adds analytics manager To embed insights into underwriting and claims processes with codeless configuration. Underwriters can quickly and accurately assess risk for Canadian assets HazardHub, Autopilot Workflow Service With an initial focus on optimizing claims workflow, P&C automates business processes across the insurance lifecycle. data studio InsuranceSuite accelerates time-to-value for business insights and analytics by making it easy to define curated operational datasets from core data.

Insurance Now Update Automation Enables insurers to update to the latest Guidewire Cloud releases in weeks, not months, while taking advantage of automated functional testing and delivery of new environments. new products for insurance go now Enabling insurers to launch full commercial package policies up to 50% faster than creating new products.

*The Innsbruck release will become generally available December 1, 2023. Some limitations may apply.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers rely on to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, ranging from new ventures to the world’s largest and most complex, walk on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we constantly evolve to enable their success. With over 1,600 successful projects supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry, we are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record. Our marketplace offers hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us x (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Note: For information regarding trademarks of Guidewire, all products mentioned in this announcement are Guidewire products. Not all products are available in every geography or for self-managed customers. Any unreleased services or features referred to herein, or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase the Guidewire Application should make their purchase decision based on the features currently available.

Cautionary Language Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

