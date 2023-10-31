Guide's AI automatically generates software documentation videos. techcrunch

Organizations today rely on a growing number of apps to get work done. According to Statista, in 2022, companies were licensing an average of 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps, up from only 8 in 2015.

This typically means more work for employees – getting up to speed with different tools, reading documentation and completing tutorials, and even preparing for certification in some cases. A recent survey from IT service management company Okta shows that “app overload” is a top productivity barrier, with 26% of employees responding to the survey saying it makes them less efficient at work.

Belmont-based entrepreneur Yoav Einav believes a partial solution is a tool that lets users create visual documents — videos primarily for software onboarding. Inav is the co-founder and CEO of Guide, which leverages generative AI to automatically create embeddable video clips that provide instructions on how to use various web-based software apps.

Inav founded Guidee in 2020 with Dan Sahar. Both previously led product teams in data, machine learning operations, and cybersecurity at companies like Quilt, an open edge cloud startup, and Iguazio, a data management and orchestration platform.

“Guide was founded by Sahar and I to address a glaring lack of experience that enables users to be productive and increase engagement in business-to-business applications,” Einav told TechCrunch in an email interview. ” “This was further exacerbated as companies shifted to more hybrid and remote work, causing onboarding and training to be severely disrupted.”

The guide works by capturing a user’s in-app activity through a Chrome extension, then using AI, automation, and contextual analysis to convert the recording to create a video with an “AI-generated storyline”, as Einav describes it. Guide-created videos can optionally feature AI-generated voices in the desired language, background music, and tags (which the platform generates automatically) that highlight key parts of the software workflow.

“Video production today is fragmented, lengthy and challenging – it usually involves multiple pieces of equipment, multiple people and sometimes several weeks of work to produce one video,” Einav said. “Gide combines multiple point-products with the power of AI to establish a single platform that allows anyone in the organization to create, edit, publish, and analyze videos and documents for any software in minutes. Is.”

I was a little skeptical of Guide’s claims, I must say, given the tendency of generic AI to fail even in the most basic use cases. But in my brief testing, the platform more or less delivered on its promises

Once the requisite Chrome extension is installed, you can start recording the process or workflow you want to capture for the documentation video. Taking over the finished recording, the guide automatically divides it into labeled chapters – each with a description – based on actions taken during the recording, such as button presses and browser tab switches, and an intro and outro voiceover. Generates.

If I were in the business of producing a lot of SaaS tutorials, I could see myself using the guide regularly – at least as a starting point. AI is not perfect. But fortunately, any generated labels and descriptions can be edited before the video is published.

The guide also offers a streamlined video editing suite with effects like motion transitions, frame timing adjustments, and cropping. If the platform’s synthetic voice options don’t suit the customer’s liking, they can record their own to pair with the instructions in the video.

“We believe we have found a new sweet spot in the intersection between PowerPoint and Loom that combines the simplicity of presentations and the interactivity of video, so we appeal to the majority of enterprises where PowerPoint is a daily tool they use. It’s been years but async video is still underutilized,” Inav said. “Many teams using Guides often turn to older desktop tools like Camtasia that they use for technical Do it for video production.”

Now, Guide might not be able to convince Everyone The prospective corporate customer says its video creation platform, priced at $35 per user per month for medium to large-sized teams, is a worthwhile investment. According to a 2019 Kaltura survey, 67% of employees admit that they don’t pay their full attention to in-house training videos, instead watching the videos or listening to them while doing something else.

On the other hand, maybe he’s from Guide selling point, If employees aren’t watching videos that attentively, why should employers spend so much time, energy, and money creating them?

“We have had hundreds of conversations with employees at organizations large and small over the past two years,” Einav said. “Time and time again we hear the same issues: many people hate recording their voices and aren’t skilled at it, … subject matter experts are often not the ones creating the content, … [and] The content lacks consistency and completeness because each person uses a different look and feel, environment, voice, etc… We consider the issues they have faced today [and tried to solve them],

Guides appears to have really gained a following, with a customer base of around 500 brands – including Payoneer, Redis and LiveNation – with “thousands” of users. Meanwhile, Inav claims revenue has increased by more than 500% between last year and this year.

VCs see possibilities. Guide announced today that it raised $11.6 million in a Series A funding round led by Norwegian Venture Partners with participation from Entree Capital, Honeystone Ventures, Crescendo Ventures and Tiferes Ventures, bringing the company’s total raised to $15.6 million.

Inav says Guide plans to use the new capital to expand its engineering and data science departments while growing its go-to-market team. The startup currently has 17 employees, and aims to nearly double that number by the end of 2024.

