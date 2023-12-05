Market drivers include sustainability commitments, cost savings and complexity reduction

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the global market for multi-site energy services solutions.

As the popularity of Energy as a Service (EaaS) continues to grow, the multi-site segment is expected to grow. Through data analytics, AI, and science-based goals, energy service companies (ESCOs) have expanded energy management offerings to help businesses monitor and control energy usage across all of their properties. The multi-site energy services financing market will be valued at $6.6 billion in 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7% to an estimated $68.7 billion in 2032, according to a new report from Guidehouse Insights.

“The global market for multi-site energy services solutions has experienced significant growth over the past few years,” says Britannia Yamane, research analyst at Guidehouse Insights. “Customers with aggressive sustainability goals and budget constraints are reevaluating how they spend CAPEX, increasing the appeal of the energy service solution model.”

The latest advances in onsite energy supply and energy efficiency technologies have also created a wide window of opportunity for vendors to help broad customer segments reach their sustainability and resiliency goals. Several market drivers have supported the adoption of multi-site EaaS financing models, including sustainability commitments, cost savings, and complexity reduction. According to the report, key market barriers include data access and management, lack of standardization, data security and privacy concerns.

The report, Multi-Site Energy Services Solutions, looks at the Multi-Site EaaS Solutions market, including a market overview of drivers and restraints, industry value chain and analysis of Multi-Site Energy Services Solutions financing market size between 2023 and 2023 . 2032. For the purposes of this report, multi-site EaaS solutions are defined as an OPEX financing service of energy projects for companies with multiple locations and sites in their portfolio. The analysis is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Revenue is divided by three technology categories: building efficiency; onsite energy supply; and energy efficiency, including microgrids and energy storage. The analysis also includes the revenue split between commercial and institutional customers. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

