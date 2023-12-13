Guidea donates UX to 30 startup FemTech companies

Female chemist scientist pouring liquid into a beaker, 1930s (Photo by Camrick/ClassicStock/Getty) , [+] Images) getty

In 2022, McKinsey announced that this was ‘the beginning of the FemTech revolution’. But the term Femtech is still new, having been in use for less than a decade. The term entered the vernacular in 2016 by entrepreneur Ida Tin, and less than ten years later, it includes technology-enabled consumer-focused products and solutions for women.

The current market size of Femtech is estimated at $500 million to $1 billion and revenue growth is expected to be in double digits in the coming years. Some have estimated one trillion by 2027. Despite these numbers, FemTech companies only receive three percent of all digital health funding.

Women-led UX design agency Guidea isn’t waiting for that to change. The company launched a UX design sponsorship program called Femovate. The program invested approximately one million in FemTech innovation by donating UX and product design services to a group of FemTech companies in 2023.

These are the same services that Guidea provides to its Fortune 100 clients.

The Femovate 2024 program will feature 30 new early-stage FemTech startups selected from 130 applications around the world in a UX design and sponsorship program.

According to Theresa Neal, founder of Guidea, there are about 2,000 FemTech companies, and about 10% of them have applied for Femovate. “We had the opportunity to speak with over 200 founders spanning every area of ​​femtech, from reproductive, pelvic and breast health, to menstruation, menopause, cardio, oncology,” Neal said.

Neal says what stood out to her was how extraordinary the founding teams were: practicing physicians and first responders, biotech and biomed engineers, C-level executives who switched gears to focus on women’s health. , and those who focused on fixing the broken health care system. women.

“What compels us to gift our time and services is that these founders, despite their expertise, credentials and passion, struggle to obtain funding for their world-changing innovations,” Neal said. Have been.” “FemTech is a technology designed for women’s health and some great examples of innovations that will impact women’s health around the world include a device to measure the progress of labor instead of using fingers to measure progress. “It involves medical equipment, which is a proactive way to detect postpartum hemorrhage, rather than just looking at it afterward and measuring blood, or endometriosis screening, which takes weeks to get results instead of 10 years.”

Neal says the company was not planning on running the Femovet program on the scale it developed in just two years.

“We were going to provide $50,000 in services for two to three teams in 2023, but the need, not only for the founders but also for the women who need these solutions, was so great that we called it quits,” Neil said. Made it my company’s mission.” ,

Neil admits this is a challenge as there are no investors or sponsors for Femovet yet; Guidea funds it entirely, and the company takes no stakes or investments in the companies it helps.

She adds, “We are committed to gifting these services to these early-stage founders to help them attract investment, launch products, form partnerships, and win grants.”

Using UX for Success

Neil says most of the companies in the 2023 group have successfully launched their product to market or launched a new version in the market, attracted corporate partners, secured grants in the US and UK, and advanced their research into clinical trials. -Informed UX is used. Attract investors.

In a statement, Armor Medical CEO Kelsey Mayo said Femovate fueled the successful growth of their business. “The Guidea team consistently provided expert services at critical stages, from helping us map out clinical workflow integration to providing critical design files to meet tight software development deadlines.

Mayo said Femovate support enabled Armor Medical to secure more than $700,000 in non-dilutive grants and awards from the CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). He further added, “As a result, we are on track to launch our flagship device in the US market in 2025.”

changing a market

Neil is optimistic on two things: the Femtech market is ready for change and taboos, prejudices and the status quo are preventing Femtech’s trillion-dollar market growth.

,Even though half the world’s population is female, people are not comfortable talking about menstruation, menopause, breast health, hormone health, pelvic health, etc.,” Neal said. “Women’s health is not the only taboo topic in health, “For context, Facebook bans women’s sexual health ads, but allows plenty of ads on men’s sexual health.”

The data supports that. In 2023, the NIH allocated only 10.8% of its $45 billion budget to women’s health research, even though women make up more than half of the US population. The imbalance can be seen in Alzheimer’s cases, where two-thirds of all Alzheimer’s cases are women, but only 12% of NIH funding for Alzheimer’s and related dementia research is focused on women.

“Besides the taboo, there is also prejudice,” Neal said. “Women tech founders receive only 2% of VC investment, and women’s health receives only 4% of digital health investment.”

Niles says that if you think about the intersection of these numbers, it means that female founders with women’s health solutions get a very slim slice of the pie and have access to other funding options like grants, philanthropic funds, and loans. Have to adapt,” she said.

Neal says the status quo of the system also plays a role in the FemTech funding issue. “The level has been so low for so long that the status quo has remained [..]Why you should have surgery for incontinence when it’s largely preventable, Why menstrual products like toilet paper aren’t free in restrooms, Why women of color are dying in greater numbers during childbirth than white women, Sexual Why Health Isn’t Part of Overall Health and Well-Being.”

To bring Femtech full circle, Neal says Ida Tin, who coined the term Femtech in 2016, was one of the judges who selected the Femovate 2023-2024 cohort of Femtech startups.