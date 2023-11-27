Guernsey celebrates entrepreneurial success at The Wynon Awards 2023

The Veyon Awards 2023 evening event brought together the business community from all sectors to celebrate Guernsey’s entrepreneurial and innovative spirit.

On Thursday 16 November, 300 people gathered at Digital Greenhouse’s Veyon Awards in Beau Séjour in partnership with Blenheim Chalcot to celebrate the entrepreneurs and innovators from Guernsey’s business ecosystem. Led by Comptroller John Fernandez, the evening welcomed the Lieutenant Governor of Guernsey, Lieutenant General Richard Cripwell, as the keynote speaker with an inspiring speech about cultivating entrepreneurship and community spirit on the island. After this the award distribution ceremony took place.

The winners of the 2023 Veyaon Awards are:

Creative Entrepreneur Award Sponsored by TPA, it was won by Tiffany Anna, who showed a creative approach to commercializing her painting tutorials online, impacting more people in Guernsey and beyond.

Digital Leader Award Sponsored by Sure Business, won by Howard Barnes, who has demonstrated a first-mover advantage in digital education while meeting the needs of students, teachers and stakeholders.

The Disruptor of the Year Award Sponsored by C5 Alliance, won by NionNet Ltd for challenging the status quo with its innovative and disruptive product that can have a positive impact on the environment, culture and community.

entrepreneurs for good rewards Sponsored by Islands Trust & Corporate, C-Section was won by Victoria Holyoake of UK, whose learning platform impressed the judges by providing much-needed education and support to new and expectant mothers through a combination of digital and in-person experiences.

Excellence in Resilience Award Sponsored by Armstrong Resilience, won by Guernsey Electricity Limited who have demonstrated significant leadership, understanding and willingness to embed business-wide resilience, particularly focusing on critical customer needs.

Innovation in Customer Service Award It was won by Copper, sponsored by Cherry Godfrey, after the judges were impressed by the way Copper met customers' needs and levels of technical understanding, providing a high level of support in their journey to digital adoption.

Innovation Award in Technology , sponsored by PwC, was won by UN1TY Limited. UN1TY's innovative approach is distinctive as it transforms traditional, labor-intensive processes into efficient, technology-driven solutions.

Learner of the Year Award, Won by Kieran Phillips, sponsored by JT, who has demonstrated a passion for helping others in the community and continued support in college while progressing in his technical career.

Scale-Up Business of the Year Award, The win was won by UN1TY Ltd, sponsored by Resolution IT, who have a strong focus on sustainable development, building on the core expertise of the founding partners to expand their reach across industries in Guernsey and beyond.

Other awards presented on the night included: 2023 Guernsey Venture Challenge Winner, third place Stage Portal and joint first place, C-Section UK and Petlarnia.

The YBG Bill Green Award, presented by YBG President Rebecca Hale, aims to put local businesses in the spotlight and was awarded as part of The Wynon Awards during Global Entrepreneurship Week in November this year. The 2023 winner of the Bill Green Award was The Sylvester Group, for its passion for its businesses and efforts to make Guernsey a better place.

