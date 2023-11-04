Guerando’s 3 rushing yards help No. 15 Louisville beat Virginia Tech 34-3 in ACC second-place showdown

Louisville, Ky. (AP) – Isaac Guerredo rushed for a career-high 146 yards and three touchdowns, Jawahar Jordan and Jadon Thompson also scored and No. 15 Louisville beat Virginia Tech 34-3 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (8–1, 5–1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 13 College Football Playoff) in their first season under Jeff Brohm en route to a berth in the conference championship continued to lose the fight for second place. Their relentless defense did not allow a touchdown for the second week in a row and held the Hokies to only 140 yards of total offense, creating the possibility that Guerando quickly turned in a score.

The Wisconsin graduate transfer ran for TDs of 39, 12 and 36 yards on 11 carries that included explosive runs of 27 and 20 yards. Guerredo hit a shot through the big hole every time and twice jumped over diving defenders on the way to the end zone, leading Louisville’s run-based attack to a total of 231 out of 382 yards. A holding penalty nullified his 60-yard touchdown run that could have put it out of reach early, though they took care of it after halftime.

Jordan ran for the Cardinals’ first TD from 1 yard out. Thompson scored on a 37-yard reception to make the score 21–3 midway through the third quarter as he caught a pinpoint throw from Jack Plummer up the middle, shook off his defender and walked away. It was the first career TD for the freshman, who was one of several Cardinals players who helped right an overturned vehicle after an accident outside their L&N Stadium home field on September 21.

John Love’s 44-yard field goal as the first half ended, but nothing else was found against a Cardinals defense that entered the contest as the ACC’s second-best (303.4), while the Hokies were next (316.0). Entered the competition.

Louisville quickly established its presence, sacking Mobile Tech quarterback Kyron Drouin for a 10-yard loss on the first snap and sacking him three times before being pulled in the fourth quarter. He was 12 of 21 for only 69 yards.

Implications of opinion polls

Louisville remains in the top 15 rankings and could clinch a spot after a dominant win.

takeaway

Virginia Tech: After scoring over 30 points in consecutive wins during a 3-1 win, the Hokies were shut out in every stretch by the Cardinals.

Louisville: A week after holding Duke to just 202 yards, the Cardinals put even more pressure on the Hokies. In addition to troubling the drones, their special teams flattened returners multiple times and the offensive line did not allow a single sack to a defense that posted 15 in the last two contests.

next

Virginia Tech visits Boston College on Saturday.

Louisville will host Virginia on Thursday in its fourth mid-week game this season.

