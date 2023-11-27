Gucci workers are striking in Rome over what they claim are “mass dismissals” by the company. But there may be a lot at stake for the Italian luxury brand, including its upcoming fashion show.

Italian fashion powerhouse Gucci has become widely synonymous with luxury and glamour, but it has also been unable to avoid controversies.

Over its 102-year history, the brand’s name – which is directly derived from its founder, Guccio Gucci – has been dragged into countless scandals ranging from accusations to widely publicized scandals. racially insensitive design And tax evasion Murder of its former head by his ex-wife – recent source silver screen treatment,

Now, the Florence-based Titan finds itself in crisis and workers are striking in protest against the recent decision, which they consider tantamount to mass dismissal.

So what’s the reason for the ongoing “stitching”, and what are the potential repercussions for the brand? Euronews Culture investigates.

Why and where are the workers striking?

Gucci, which is currently owned by French multinational Kering after its founder’s family gave up control in the 1990s, employment 20,711 individuals worldwide.

Despite its French ownership, it remains a strongly Italian-based company, with its headquarters in Florence, offices in Milan and Rome, and 95% of its manufacturers in the country.

It is in the Italian capital where the company’s recent decision to transfer 153 of its 219 employees to Milan has caused quite a stir, with workers taking to the streets to express their dissatisfaction.

Euronews Culture spoke to Gucci employees, who claim the decision was officially communicated in October, with selected individuals asked to transfer on March 1, 2024.

The workers in question allege that they were not given fair conditions to adjust to such a move (including salaries adjusted according to Milan’s high cost of living) and that they had to leave family and home without viable alternatives.

According to a trade union representative, who asked to remain anonymous, this amounts to “mass dismissal in disguise”.

“We tried reaching out to Gucci’s HR, but did not receive a response,” he said.

“It looks like it’s been stuck in a blender,” one employee told Euronews Culture.

“We had been living with anxiety for months, seeing estate agents and potential buyers flocking to our Rome offices, but after the summer holidays our fears came true,” he added. “We were forced to move because there were no options available to us here in Rome. I have set up my life here and bought my own house – this puts me in a very difficult situation.”

As a result, more than a dozen workers protested in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo on Friday 17 November in hopes of raising awareness of their situation.

One protester’s sign read, “Gucci cuts but doesn’t sew.”

“The luxury of not losing your job,” read another.

A large protest is planned in Rome this Monday, to which members of the press have been invited.

The controversy has also made its way into Italy’s parliamentary chambers, with two leftist MPs – Nicola Frattonini and Franco Mari – raising the issue in the country’s lower house last Friday.

“Gucci announced [the decision]…without consulting trade unions,” he said. “This requires immediate intervention from the relevant ministers to understand what the real intentions of Gucci and Kering are.”

“There are about 220 employees there, but there are also 100 employees, including receptionists, security, maintenance and shipment teams, who are even less protected,” he said.

This is not the first time the Kering-owned company has been accused of mass dismissal. Last year, luxury menswear label, Brioni, saw Italian trade unions mobilize after 24 of its employees were fired.

Euronews Culture has contacted Gucci and Kering, who have yet to respond to such allegations.

What are the potential implications for brands?

But protesters allege that what may seem like an internal labor dispute may, nevertheless, have an impact on the brand’s image and upcoming designs, especially for its January collection.

“The protests will continue throughout this month and into next month and will likely impact the January fashion show,” a Rome trade union representative for Gucci claimed.

According to the rep, if the production team in Tuscany is affected, that could actually cause the brand’s January show to be halted — and it’s not off the table.

,[Gucci] They have also started to cut production, which is the industrial area in Tuscany,” he said, pointing out that protests were spreading beyond Rome.

For another Gucci employee in Rome, the impact was less linked to potential issues in the production area, but rather to the emotional and psychological well-being of the design team.

“It is possible that there will be some loss to January collections,” he said. “I’m surrounded by workers who are exhausted, who can’t handle it anymore.”

Some other strikers are less optimistic about the actual impact, claiming that many workers, particularly in Milan, are fearful that it could impact their jobs, especially because walkouts are relatively rare in the fashion world.

“Everyone is very scared,” a Rome-based employee told Euronews Culture. “I’ve seen some horrific situations… Colleagues I talk to say ‘It’s not possible to go out and strike in our workplace.’”

“But now it’s time for us to open our mouths.”

Next January’s fashion show is a particularly important moment for the Italian fashion house, as it represents the first winter/fall collection of Gucci’s newly appointed creative director Sabato di Sarno.

Gucci and Kering have also not yet responded to such claims, or attempts by Euronews Culture to contact them.

