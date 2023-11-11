Guatemala’s next leader says slow coup threatens economy

(Bloomberg) — Guatemala’s president-elect condemned a corrupt political and judicial effort to prevent him from taking office in January and warned that success by his opponents would lead to increased migration to the United States and damage to the country’s economy and finances. will be. market.

Bernardo Arévalo said in an interview in Washington on Friday that the economic consequences would be “devastating” and would “without a doubt” increase the number of migrants heading north through Mexico toward the U.S. border because of a lack of opportunities.

Arévalo, a sociologist and former diplomat, received nearly 60% of the vote in the August 20 election, while Sandra Torres, the former president’s wife, received 39%.

If the will of the voters is not respected, “it would mean the establishment of a completely authoritarian regime in my country, losing hope for a population that is now desperate but wants change and that voted for change ,” Arevalo said.

Arévalo spoke to Bloomberg News at the conclusion of a three-day visit to the US capital, where he met with officials from the White House, the State Department, Congress and the Organization of American States. He also spoke at an event for the Inter-American Dialogue think tank on Thursday night.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols met with Arévalo, along with Juan Gonzalez, the US National Security Council’s senior director for the region. After the meeting, Nichols said the US “stands firmly in support of the Guatemalan people who made their voices heard in the August elections”.

“Those who defend democracy will succeed,” Nicholas said yesterday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Throughout Arévalo’s visit, he warned of attacks from “corrupt actors and networks” against him and his party in Guatemala, while also expressing confidence that he would be able to take office on January 14.

The 65-year-old had promised to end corruption. He has faced repeated attacks from Attorney General Consuelo Porras, the country’s election authority, who has accused the government of undermining democracy and elections.

Prosecutors alleged that Arévalo’s Semilla party forged signatures and laundered money during its founding in 2018. Arévalo blamed corrupt officials and remained in the race amid efforts to disqualify the party, leading U.S. officials to warn that Guatemala’s democracy was in danger. The Attorney General’s office has since raided the election authority, seizing tally sheets and other documents related to Semilla.

The president-elect accused Porras, prosecutor Rafael Curuciche and court judge Freddy Orellana of trying to sabotage his victory. Arévalo has called on supporters to take to the streets to protest in defense of democracy and described the crackdown against him and his party as a “slow-motion coup”.

Fighting corruption in Guatemala has been a dangerous endeavor. Prosecutors and judges targeting human rights abuses and corruption have been forced into exile due to legal persecution, with more than 20 leaving in the past three years.

Arévalo said that if he were prevented from taking office, many countries would respond with sanctions, making it harder for Guatemala to attract the investment needed to create jobs and opportunities.

“From an economic and financial perspective, this would be a terrible situation for our country,” he said.

His campaign included a promise to double public investment in building roads, ports and airports. He also said he would seek investment-grade credit ratings within two years by improving the rule of law. Barclays PLC said in a note in August that the next administration would likely maintain the country’s low debt levels and macroeconomic stability.

Arévalo said that although he has not yet decided on his choice for finance minister, he plans to end his term in 2028 with lower debt relative to GDP than the current level, projected by the International Monetary Fund. The fund’s annual growth was 29%. Evaluation of the country’s economy in May.

The president-elect said he wants to create opportunities for the poorest citizens in Guatemala, a group he said had left the country in the past because they had been abandoned and forgotten by the government. More than 220,000 Guatemalans were encountered by Customs and Border Patrol at the U.S. border with Mexico in the most recent fiscal year, one of the largest individual deportations to the country in a record wave of 2.5 million people.

“People don’t migrate because they want to leave their families, leave their land,” Arévalo said. “They migrate because they have no choice. “It is the responsibility of the government, and we will do our part, to generate development that allows them to have these options in their country.”

Arévalo is the son of former President Juan José Arévalo, who won the office in 1944 in a vote widely considered the first free democratic election in a country whose history has been largely marked by dictatorships and coups. The younger Arévalo was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, where his father was living in exile after becoming president.

The president-elect served as deputy minister of foreign affairs and ambassador to Spain in the 1990s and served on a peace-building mission in Geneva before being elected to Congress in 2019.

(Updated with comments from US officials, starting in the sixth paragraph.)

