GTA new home market flat in October

Toronto – The Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) recently reported that after three months of decline in the summer months, the GTA new home market was flat in October, maintaining gains from September.

There were 1,872 new homes sold in October, down seven percent from October 2022 and 50 percent below the 10-year average, according to Altus Group, BILD’s official source for new home market intelligence.

Altus Group also found:

Condominium apartments, including low-rise, mid-rise and high-rise buildings, stacked townhouses and loft units, sold 1,304 units in October, down 20 per cent from October 2022 and 49 per cent below the 10-year average.

There were 568 single-family homes sold in October, up 47 percent from October 2022 and 51 percent below the 10-year average.

Total new home inventory remaining increased from last month to 21,032 units. It contained 17,930 condominium apartment units and 3,102 single-family residences.

This is the first time since 2016 that inventory levels have exceeded 21,000 units and represents eight months of combined inventory levels, based on average sales over the past 12 months. A balanced market has nine to 12 months of inventory.

Benchmark prices for single-family homes increased in October and prices decreased for condominium apartments compared to the previous month.

The benchmark price for a new condominium apartment was $1,023,102, down 10.8 percent over the past 12 months. The benchmark price for new single-family homes was $1,629,245, down 10.3 percent from the past 12 months.

Justin Sherwood, SVP communications and stakeholder relations at BILD, said in a statement, “With sales basically flat since September, we are still seeing many new home buyers sitting on the sidelines as we would in a typical October. lets see.” “This is entirely driven by the reduction in affordability due to the current monetary policy, interest rates and rising cost of living. Delays in pre-construction sales mean delays in adding housing supply and slow sales will have a dampening effect on future housing starts. The sooner the market gets a signal that more moderate interest rates are on the horizon, the sooner we will see more housing supply.

Source: canada.constructconnect.com