GTA 6, The Game Awards and the great indie debate This week’s gaming news

After a slow month in the world of video game marketing, things are starting to improve. Last week gave us a first look at the new Fallout TV show, some release dates and a short game trailer Grand Theft Auto VI – And the sports awards are still to come.

This week’s stories

The Game Awards Logo (The Game Awards)

sports awards

The Game Awards will air live on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 pm ET. Expect a few hours of game announcements, new trailers, awkward interviews, and musical performances, including one from a fictional band. alan wake 2,

Fallout TV Show (Amazon MGM Studios)

Result, but on TV!

Amazon released the first trailer for its live-action Fallout series — and, man, it sure looks like Fallout. The show is set in Los Angeles 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse and stars yellow jacket Actors Ella Purnell, plus Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan. It is coming to Prime Video on April 12, 2024.

GTA VI coming in 2025

The biggest news this week, ahead of The Game Awards, was its first official trailer grand theft auto vi, At the time of writing it has already been viewed 105 million times on YouTube – a pace usually reserved only for the best K-pop videos. GTA VI Set in Vice City, it’s coming out in 2025 and I’m sure we’ll hear a lot more about it before then.

Dave the Diver (Nexon)

What is an indie game?

The main part of this week’s episode focuses on the long-running debate about what “indie” actually means. One of the titles nominated for Best Independent Game at The Game Awards, dave diver, was commissioned and bankrolled by Nexon, one of South Korea’s largest video game studios. It is not indie, and its inclusion in this category highlights how little agreement there still is regarding the definition.

This is kind of my area of ​​expertise – this is my 13th year as a video games journalist, and indie games have always been a staple of my reporting. I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what I mean when I say “indie”, so I sat down and formalized this thought process. There are three questions that can help define play in the indie gray area: Is the team on the payroll of the mainstream system? Is the game or team owned by a platform holder? Do artists have creative control? I took a deep dive into these questions this week and discussed how having a publisher isn’t at all about being an indie label.

But when all else fails in the indie debate, there’s one final question to ask: Can this team survive without my support? This is why the distinction matters: The indie label helps identify artists who wouldn’t exist without game sales, crowdfunding, or the verbal support of players. It exists to determine which teams are really living and dying on game sales, and it helps players decide where to spend their money. If dave diver Didn’t sell well, its team will probably get a chance to try again. If, say, Pizza Tower Did not sell well, its studio could have been closed.

I think this is an important conversation, so read that story and let us know in the comments if you think my questions help or make things more confusing. It’s probably a little bit of both.

playing now

I am thoroughly enjoying Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood On Steam Deck – This is the latest game from Deconstructteam, the indie studio that made The Red Strings Club and Gods Will Be Watching. Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood There’s a game about building tarot decks, manipulating polls, tricking a group of witches, and seducing everyone; It’s sexy and well written, and I highly recommend it. Another game I’m looking forward to is a highland song From indie studio Inkle; It came out this week and I’m excited to get into it.

Let us know what you're playing in the comments!

