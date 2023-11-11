GTA 6 publisher says video games should theoretically cost a dollar per hour

gta online take two

While Take-Two is pushing its announcement that a GTA 6 trailer is coming, its CEO has some interesting ideas on how much a video game could cost, something a group of executives believe. The price of the games is low considering their length. Or some combination of both.

It is, of course, Strauss Zelnick (who was paid $42.1 million in fiscal 2023) who told investors what he envisions as his pricing philosophy for games. But since this may not actually be applicable, he believes GTA is one of the best values ​​on the market. Here’s what he said:

“In terms of our pricing for any entertainment property, basically the algorithm is the value of expected entertainment use, meaning the price per hour multiplied by the number of expected hours plus the terminal value that is assumed to be owned by the customer. , if the title is owned rather than rented or subscribed.”

While reviewing games for a living, I’ve actually heard this fan A lot of times, because a game is longer, it is naturally more valuable because you are getting more bang for your buck in terms of hours spent with the game. But this is of course a concession to the fact that the game’s length can often be a detriment, and one could say that Alan Wake 2’s 12 hours are far longer than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s 150 hours, even at the same price.

OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 01: Strauss Zelnik speaks on stage during #BoFVOICES in December , [+] 1, 2017 in Oxfordshire, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images) 2017 Getty Images

Zelnik continues:

“By that standard our prices are still very, very low, because we offer many hours of engagement, the value of engagement is very high. So I think the industry as a whole offers a great value-for-value opportunity for consumers.”

Zelnick is acknowledging that even though this may happen Needed The thing is that due to the nature of the market, there can’t be a pricing model like that, and the recent move towards $70 is kind of the maximum they can hope for.

What’s unsaid here is that this $70, previously $60, limit is why so many games have turned to so many different forms of monetization after launch, and lord knows this was certainly the case for Grand Theft Auto. True, where GTA Online has printed billions for take two from its microtransactions over the last decade, and apparently GTA 6 is going to have a similar mode, if not identical.

I don’t even think the idea of ​​a dollar per hour is true. Not in any industry. Short films do not cost more than long films. Netflix may have 20 times the total content library of rival services, but at most it costs twice as much. This doesn’t really apply to any industry, much less video games, at least not to box copies. And Zelnick is completely abandoning countless games, including his own, that squeeze money from consumers all year long through microtransactions.

