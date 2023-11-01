GSK raises outlook after launch of new RSV vaccine

Bosses at pharmaceutical giant GSK expect their business to grow faster than before as the launch of a new vaccine helps business.

The company said that despite a significant decline in sales of COVID-19 products in recent years, it is still growing strongly.

New figures released on Wednesday morning said turnover rose 4% during the third quarter, and were 10% higher ignoring the Covid-19 sales decline.

It now expects turnover to grow between 12-13% this year, compensating for Covid and currency movements, compared to the earlier estimate of 8-10%.

Adjusted operating profit rose 6% in the quarter to £2.8bn. The business now expects this measure to grow 13-15%, compared to the 11-13% previously guided.

Chief executive Emma Walmsley said, “GSK is delivering strong and sustained performance momentum with another quarter of double-digit sales and earnings growth.”

“Competitive performance was broadly based, but particularly benefited from the excellent US launch of Arexvi, the world’s first RSV vaccine.”

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is generally harmless to most people, causing mild, cold-like symptoms. But in severe cases it can send infants and the elderly to the hospital.

GSK said it expects sales of the new vaccine this year to be worth around £900 million to £1 billion.

It now thinks its vaccines division’s business will grow 20% this year, up from its previous forecast of “mid-teens.”

Ms Walmsley said: “Our excellent execution supports the upgrade of our full-year 2023 guidance and we have clear momentum as we look forward to delivering our 2026 vision.

“With the progress in our vaccines pipeline, the development of our ultra long-acting HIV portfolio, and important new prospects in respiratory, GSK’s long-term outlook is also strengthening.”

