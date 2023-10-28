‘Gryffindor, where do the brave at heart live?’

By Aditi Chaudhary

“You can be in Gryffindor,

Where do the brave hearts live?

His courage, courage and chivalry,

“Separate the Gryffindors.”

The sorting hat is a special element of harry potter series. It places new witches and wizards, purebred and muggle, in their true homes at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Hidden in secrecy, this school hones the magical talents of students.

Although we may not have seen Shillong-based entrepreneur, Brandon Renjah at the sorting ceremony as an 11-year-old Muggle with magical gifts, he revealed that he is a proud Gryffindor.

All set to create a space for the Potterheads of Shillong, he is focusing all his time on improving the smaller aspects of his theme-based café, Mughal Corner.

After graduating from Hogwarts, he returned to the Muggle (magical term for non-magical people) world. Talking about his journey ahead, he said, “I completed my studies in Hotel Management from Guwahati and this is where my journey started. I fell in love with how restaurants are run, whether it’s the creative thinking, the chefs or the management.”

One has to wonder whether our titular hero, Harry Potter, universally known as “The Boy Who Lived”, was in a crisis of employment following Lord Voldemort’s seemingly untimely death at the hands of Harry Potter. There is no conclusive answer to this question.

Instead, the conversation moved on to his idea trip to the café. In Rinja’s words, “Well, I’ve always been into pop culture. Like my other café, Hideaway, which is located near St. Anthony’s College, this is another spot. I have always loved Harry Potter and the idea of ​​opening a Wizard (Harry Potter) themed café was a dream I nurtured. Why can’t we make a place for Potterheads here?”

So is Hideaway a step towards the dream? For the entrepreneur, memories play an important role in his ventures. “It’s full of all my childhood memories… things I loved – cartoons, superheroes, football. I want Mughals Corner to be like Hideaway,” he said.

For Potter-obsessed Rinja, her friends are Muggles who are not fans of the franchise. They helped bring his dream project to fruition, he said. After hesitating at first, he took the leap of faith.

In his own words, “When I created the Instagram page, I was surprised and overwhelmed by the response. People inquired and expressed their enthusiasm. “It’s time we got out our sticks and brooms this Halloween.”

Unique details have gone into creating this space. Rinja admitted that creating a specific theme-based café is “very difficult”. Small details make a big difference. This is especially true for various props that are not easily available in the market.

The credit for this goes to those who believed in him. “Building this café wouldn’t be possible without a few people. For example, ‘Humble Craftsman’ is owned by Josh, who is making props. Or the artist, Inesha and her team, painting beautiful backgrounds.

Mawdiangdiang makes perfect sense as a location, as Hogwarts is hidden from non-magical people due to the Secret Charm. Why did Rinja choose this place? His reaction may not be liked by some people because in many ways these are regular problems of the Mughal world.

“Nowadays, finding a vacant space in Shillong is like finding a needle in a haystack. And yes, considering the ample parking space and traffic, we had to plan the location carefully,” he said.

He said with a cheeky smile, “But for Potterheads like us, traffic will never be an issue. We can use our broomsticks, right?”

Rowling’s legacy continues to grow even after the books are published. Some elements are now part of pop culture – butterbeer, wands and sorting hats. It is no surprise that these will be part of the Mughal Corner.

Rinza talked about having a stick collection, in addition to the sorting hat and Nimbus 2000 broomsticks. Interestingly, another detail is a reference to the Great Hall from the book series. “We’re trying to figure out how to make floating candles, too,” he said.

In olden times, some groups of people were unhappy with harry potter The series, concerned about the welfare of children. Not only were the books banned, even burned, Rowling was labeled a witch for creating a different, albeit darker, world.

Despite this, the Potterverse is an ever-expanding world. Can Rinja think of a different name for his café? He said, “The name of my café is Mughals Corner because I want to show this world to people. The minute detail in the books is amazing. What a fascinating world Rowling has created. While reading books, I was always amazed at her rich inner world that fueled her creativity. That alone is inspiring.”

It remains to be seen how Shillong reacts to the Harry Potter-themed café. But one thing is certain – we can no longer hide behind the curtain. Potterheads will proudly ride their broomsticks on Halloween, if not every day.

It takes courage to think differently. As Rowling once said in a 1998 ITN interview, “Harry Potter came to me on the train in 1990. I was sitting there just looking out the window and this idea came out of nowhere – it was the biggest inspiration for me. It was a pure stroke. That’s more than I’ve ever done in my life. And, I’ve been writing about it ever since. Literally. I have boxes – there’s a lot of stuff on it that traveled with me to Portugal where I worked before to Edinburgh. Was doing, and back in Edinburgh, so it’s growing and growing. But it was in Edinburgh that I really produced a book from that huge amount of material.

