Growth expected in Asian markets; Japan’s business sentiment improves – NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific markets rose after most major indexes closed the previous session with losses. Investors are waiting for more economic data to help give direction to stock markets.

South Korean shares pared gains after falling more than 2% from Monday’s rally, while U.S. markets snapped their longest winning streak in nearly two years.

The Reuters Tankan survey showed business confidence among Japanese manufacturers improved for the first time since August and service sector sentiment rose for a second month, underscoring a challenging outlook amid a weak economic recovery.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 17,727, indicating a slightly higher open than the HSI’s close of 17,670.16.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,520 and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,470, while the index’s final close was at 32,271.82.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was little changed around the 6,978.50 level.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed with gains on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posting their longest winning streak in nearly two years.

The S&P 500 closed 0.28% higher, while the Nasdaq jumped 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of 0.17%.

The S&P 500 rose for the seventh consecutive day for the first time since its eight-day winning streak in November 2021. The Nasdaq recorded an eight-day winning streak for the first time since its 11-day winning streak ended in November 2021. This is the seventh consecutive longest session since July.

HSBC says soft landing could boost global equities by 15%

According to HSBC, global equities look poised for a significant rally in the new year if central banks start easing monetary policy and the Federal Reserve manages a soft landing.

“We expect global equity markets to rise 15% to the end of 2024,” Alastair Pinder said in a note to clients. “But, against a backdrop of slowing economic growth and falling interest rates, we think the breadth of the market will narrow rapidly, leaving a large portion of the market underwater, while US dominance is likely to continue.”

In recent examples where the Fed has made a soft landing, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 22% amid a pause in hikes and six months after the bank began cutting, he noted.

Given this setup, Pinder favors the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, believing that risks look better after the recent decline in equities.

Fed’s Goolsby says ‘golden path’ still possible

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austin Goolsbee said Tuesday that a soft landing is still on the table as the central bank seeks to tackle inflation without causing significant damage to the economy.

“Because of some of the strangeness of this moment, the golden path is likely … that we can get inflation down without a recession,” Goolsbee said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Goolsby said the decline in price pressures could equal the sharpest decline in inflation in the last century.

US crude has fallen below $78 per barrel, reaching its lowest level since July.

US crude oil prices fell nearly 4% to their lowest level since July as weak economic data raised concerns the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a wider regional conflict.

West Texas Intermediate was down $3.09, or 3.82%, at $77.73 a barrel, while Brent was down $3.19, or 3.75%, at $81.99 a barrel, both at their lowest prices since July.

The decline comes after a larger-than-expected decline in China’s exports in October, a sign of softening global demand.

Wolfe Research says market rally may be momentary

Wolfe Research strategist Rob Ginsburg said the rally could soon stop in early November if the trading action at the beginning of the year is any indication.

“Each rally since the July peak has stalled before reaching a new 1-month high before reaching a new 1-month low…the definition of a downtrend,” Ginsberg said.

Of course, he also said that some momentum indicators “were positive for all indices (last week), and today we see that confirmed at the stock level.”

