Growing trend of crypto scams: Los Angeles resident sentenced for stealing crypto and NFTs

A recent court decision has shed light on the growing trend of crypto scams, as a Los Angeles resident has been sentenced to eight years in prison for a series of crimes involving the theft of cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Amir Hossein Golshan, a 25-year-old man, was also ordered to pay significant restitution of $1,218,526.

Golshan’s modus operandi involved impersonating an Apple support worker to gain unauthorized access to victims’ Apple iCloud accounts. By convincing victims that they needed advanced security protocols for their accounts, he induced them to share a six-digit security code. With this information, he changed the email address associated with the account to his own, effectively taking control of the victim’s digital assets.

The value of each property stolen ranged from $2,000 to $389,000. Specifically, Golshan acquired approximately $319,000 worth of NFTs and approximately $70,000 in various cryptocurrencies through his fraudulent activities.

Unfortunately, Golshan’s case is not an isolated incident. There has been a significant increase in crypto scams in recent times, with more criminals attempting to exploit the decentralized and pseudonymous nature of cryptocurrencies for personal gain. Earlier this month, two Arizona men were charged with involvement in a crypto investment scheme that defrauded hundreds of victims and netted millions of dollars.

As the popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, it is important for users to remain vigilant and practice good security measures to protect their digital assets. By staying updated on common crypto scams and being wary of unsolicited requests for personal information, users can reduce the risk of falling victim to such fraudulent schemes.

general question:

Question: What was the name of the person who stole crypto and NFTs?

Answer: Amir Hussain Golshan.

Question: How much compensation was he ordered to pay?

A: $1,218,526.

Q: How did Golshan gain unauthorized access to victims’ accounts?

Answer: He impersonated an Apple support worker.

Question: What items did Golshan steal?

A: Cryptocurrencies and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).

Q: Why is the rise in crypto scams worrying?

Answer: This highlights the need for users to remain alert and adopt security measures.

continue reading

Source: www.opp.today