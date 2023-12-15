Growing risk of recession in euro zone as ECB fails to cut rates

(Bloomberg) — The prospect of a euro-zone recession has increased as private sector activity worsened — strengthening the case for an interest rate cut, which the European Central Bank has so far resisted.

Data on Friday showed that the S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index fell for the seventh consecutive month to 47 in December. That defied economists’ expectations of a modest gain, while readings for manufacturing and services pointed to a slowdown.

However, despite that weakness, ECB policymakers were united in dismissing talk of an imminent cut in borrowing costs, which they had raised by 450 basis points in just a year to tackle rising inflation.

While consumer-price growth is now falling, Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhou and his Estonian counterpart Madis Muller both dashed investors’ expectations of a rate cut in the first half of next year.

Such expectations are “a little optimistic” and “a little premature,” Mueller said Friday. Villeroy urged “confidence and patience”, saying the ECB is guided by data, not the calendar.

“Giving a date for the first interest rate cut goes against the principle of relying on data,” Portuguese central bank governor Mario Centeno said in Lisbon.

The comments were reminiscent of President Christine Lagarde, who said Thursday that authorities should “absolutely” not let their guard down, and that rate cuts were “not at all” discussed at this week’s policy meeting, where deposits The rate was left at a record 4. ,

He also revealed a better outlook than PMI data for the final quarter of the year, which pointed to a 0.1% rise in output.

What Bloomberg Economics Says…

“The survey shows that the broader picture is of an economy that is still shrinking. “This creates downside risks to our forecasts as well as to the ECB and should maintain market expectations of an interest rate cut before June.”

-David Powell, economist. Click here for full response

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg are not so bullish, they are also anticipating the first post-pandemic recession for the Group of 20 countries in the second half of this year.

“The figures paint a disappointing picture as the euro-zone economy fails to show any specific signs of recovery,” said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank. “The likelihood of the euro area being in recession remains high since the third quarter.”

This lack of momentum is reflected in the forecasts for the region’s two top economies. The Bundesbank said on Friday that Germany will expand only 0.4% next year; A day earlier, France’s statistics office said output would remain flat this quarter and grow only 0.2% in the first two quarters of 2024.

“Barring a shock or surprise, rate hikes are over — but that doesn’t mean a quick rate cut,” Villeroy said. “Mountains have peaks and slopes and plateaus,” he said. “Today we are at a plateau and we need to give ourselves time to enjoy the view – to appreciate the effects of monetary policy.”

–With assistance from James Regan, Alexander Weber, Ott Tamic, William Horobin, Joao Lima and Henrique Almeida.

