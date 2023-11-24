Growing Popularity of Ethereum Layer 2 Blast Attracts Scammers: Victim Loses $130K in Phishing Incident

While Layer 2 networks have become extremely popular in recent months, scammers are targeting newly launched networks and defrauding investors through creative phishing schemes to misappropriate funds.

BLAST – the recently launched Ethereum Layer 2 network – has attracted the attention of these malicious entities, with victims losing over $130,000.

A fraudster impersonated Paradigm partner Matt Huang to endorse phishing links to Blast. Bitres was the first person flag The incident, which caused financial losses of over $130,000. According to the popular blockchain analytics data company, the fraudster’s message under Blast’s official tweet “has not been processed yet.”

Blast, which went live on November 20, has quickly gained popularity amid growing interest in Layer 2 solutions within the Ethereum ecosystem. It includes leading investors, including Paradigm, which led a $20 million investment round with Standard Crypto.

Within its first week, Blast has attracted more than $375 million in total value locked (TVL), according to data compiled by DeFillama. The platform built by Tyshaun Roquere, also known as ‘Pacman’ and founder of NFT marketplace Blur, introduced a unique yield generation model for both Ether and stablecoins, attracting the attention of investors.

The rapid success of the protocol is likely to draw the attention of the fraudsters involved phishing scamsAttempting to exploit unsuspecting investors for financial gain.

reaction of critics

In less than a week, Blast has already faced criticism regarding the structure and marketing of its model.

A primary concern revolves around the existing limit on withdrawals from the platform, which will be extended until February 24 next year. This restriction raises concerns about liquidity and control over assets, potentially reducing user confidence in access to their funds.

Meanwhile, members with invite-only early access receive additional points based on the extent of their bridging activities and the people they invite. Rewards are received from people they invite directly, as well as a small portion of rewards generated by people further down the hierarchy that their initial invitees bring. Some critics have drawn parallels between BLAST and a pyramid scheme.

Jarrod Watts, an engineer at Polygon, recently told Potential risks associated with the platform’s “enable transition” function and “maintenance” contracts, which could potentially open the door to unrestricted access to all staked ETH and DAI, posing a significant threat to investors’ assets .

Watts outlined several concerns on Twitter, noting that Blast currently lacks an operational network or bridge back to Ethereum for transactions. Instead, the Blast smart contract receives user deposits and stakes them in Lido ETH staking and MakerDAO’s on-chain T-bill protocol to generate yield.

