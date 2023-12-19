Growing bipartisan opposition to US steel purchases by the Japanese may not be enough to stop the deal. cnn business

Justin Merriman/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Bipartisan opposition to the proposed $14.1 billion takeover of U.S. Steel by Japan’s biggest steelmaker is growing, but it is unlikely to be enough to block the purchase, according to an expert on foreign investment deals.

A trio of Republican senators on Tuesday called on a panel of US officials to block US Steel’s takeover of Nippon Steel due to national security concerns.

Senators J.D. Vance, Josh Hawley and Marco Rubio wrote a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday warning that the US steel deal has “serious impacts on the industrial base of the United States” and “is not in keeping with US national security.” Has been done.” ,

Yellen chairs the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), an interagency panel authorized to review transactions involving foreign investment in the United States to determine the impact on national security. CFIUS members include the heads of the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice.

CFIUS “can and should prevent the acquisition of US Steel by NSC, a company whose allegiance clearly lies with a foreign state and whose record in the United States is deeply flawed,” Vance, Hawley and Rubio said. . He argued that CFIUS should initiate an ex parte review of the deal, particularly because US Steel received competing bids from American companies.

The lawmakers say domestic steel production is “vital to U.S. national security” and cited steps taken by Republican and Democratic administrations to boost the steel industry. Vance is the junior senator from Ohio, while Hawley and Rubio represent Missouri and Florida, respectively.

“Allowing foreign companies to buy American companies and enjoy our trade protections defeats the purpose for which these protections were put in place,” the Republican lawmakers wrote.

Vance, Hawley and Rubio cautioned that Nippon Steel “does not share US Steel’s longstanding relationship with the United States and its financial interests are tied to Japan.” Lawmakers say Nippon has previously been found guilty of illegal dumping of flat-rolled steel products in the United States.

Ohio’s other senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown, also issued a statement Monday opposing the deal.

“A foreign company should not be able to ignore the voices of union workers and buy a major American steelmaker behind closed doors,” said Brown, who faces reelection in 2024. “Nippon and US Steel Insult American Steelworkers.” Denied them a seat at the table and raised serious concerns about their commitment to the future of the American steel industry.

Brown said if US Steel is being sold, it should be bought by Ohio-based Cleveland Cliffs, which was backed by the United Steelworkers union in an unsuccessful attempt to buy US Steel earlier this year.

Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat who is not seeking reelection but is still considering an independent campaign for president, also attacked selling the company to a foreign rival.

“This is a major blow to the American steel industry that has played a vital role in making us the world’s superpower and a direct threat to our national security,” he said in a statement Tuesday. “At a time when domestic manufacturing – including the US steel market – faces increasing competition from unfair trade, we must do everything possible to prevent any further decline in US ownership.”

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator John Fetterman also condemned the proposed sale.

“It is absolutely outrageous that U.S. Steel has agreed to sell itself to a foreign company,” Fetterman said in a statement Monday. “Steel is always about security – both our national security and the economic security of our steel communities. I am committed to doing everything I can using my platform and my position to stop this foreign sale.

And the United Steelworkers union is also opposing the deal.

USW President David McCall said the proposed deal “reflects the same greedy, short-sighted attitude that has guided U.S. Steel for too long.” “Throughout this process we remained prepared to work with U.S. Steel to retain this iconic American company under domestic ownership and operation, but it instead chose to address the concerns of its dedicated workforce and transition to a foreign-owned company.” “Decided to sell.”

Despite growing political opposition to the deal from politicians and the United Steelworkers union, it is unlikely that CFIUS would block a deal by a close U.S. ally like Japan, said Michael Leiter, head of the CFIUS and national security practices at law firm Skadden. , Arps.

“This has never happened before for a Japanese buyer of a U.S. business — even at the height of U.S.-Japan trade tensions in the 1980s and 1990s — and it seems quite unlikely that it would happen here,” he told CNN. Will do that.”

No matter the CFIUS recommendation, the final decision rests with the president, Leiter said. Even with political pressure from both parties and the importance of Ohio and Pennsylvania in next year’s election, Leiter doesn’t think Biden will act to stop the deal.

“If President Biden rejects this deal it will immediately create a significant issue with our Japanese partners given the importance of cooperation on China and other important issues such as semiconductor production and supply chains,” he said.

Asked about the proposed deal at Tuesday’s White House press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to comment specifically on the acquisition due to the fact that the deal “will likely undergo a regulatory review.” Could.”

The president “supports protecting American manufacturing that supports family-sustaining union jobs,” he said, adding that he is “committed to competition, because he knows competition means lower costs for consumers.” And there are higher wages for workers.”

Representatives for US Steel did not respond to requests for comment on the letter or Brown and Fetterman’s objections. The Treasury declined to comment.

US Steel officials defended the deal on Monday, arguing that it is in the best interests of all parties, including the United States. And he said he was confident it would be able to get regulatory approval.

Although US Steel was once the world’s most valuable company, it has been in decline for decades, along with the broader domestic steel industry.

