Growing backlash against Musk leads more advertisers to stop spending on X

More major advertisers have halted their spending on social media service X, formerly known as Twitter, as backlash continued over Elon Musk’s support of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory on the platform.

Entertainment giants Warner Bros. and Sony have also joined other major brands in halting their spending on X. IBM halted its advertising on X on Thursday, while Apple, Lionsgate, an entertainment and film distribution company, and Paramount Global, the media giant that owns CBS, all halted their advertising on Friday.

The spending freeze comes as Xe struggles to win back advertisers who were wary of spending on the platform after Musk took it over a year ago and said he would loosen content moderation rules. Will do it. Major brands are cautious about placing their ads next to posts containing offensive or hate speech.

Musk, who bought Twitter in October 2022 and changed its name to Was accused of promoting “precisely the kind of dialectical hatred against white people”. They claim they want people to stop using it against them and support the immigration of “crowds of minorities”.

Musk replied, “You are absolutely right.” Jewish groups said Musk’s message promoted a conspiracy theory known as the replacement theory, which claims Jews have organized non-white immigrants to replace the white race. This concept was adopted by Robert Bowers, who murdered 11 worshipers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

Musk’s statement was condemned by the White House on Friday. White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement that “It is unacceptable to repeat the despicable lies behind the most deadly act of anti-Semitism in American history at any time, let alone one month after the deadliest day for the Jewish people.” Just give it.” Holocaust.”

Musk on Friday attacked advertisers withdrawing their money from X and threatened legal action against Media Matters, a left-wing advocacy organization that said it found anti-Semitic material on The brands’ advertisements were highlighted. Posts promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

In a post Friday night, Musk said: “The second court hearing will open on Monday, X Corp will file a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and everyone who participated in this fraudulent attack on our company.”

Ax said that the research strategy used by Media Matters to discover ads running with anti-Semitic content was not representative of how regular people use its platform. The organization followed the accounts that posted the content, then refreshed the X timeline until the ad appeared, X said in a blog post. Ax said only one of the nine posts highlighted by Media Matters violated its content moderation rules.

In a statement, Joe Benaroch, head of business operations at Avoids content for advertisers.” , “The data wins over the allegations,” he said.

Media Matters said it would defend itself against litigation by X. Angelo Carusone said, “Far from being the champion of free speech he claims to be, Musk is a bully who is threatening a meritless lawsuit in an effort to silence the reporting, which he has also confirmed.” That’s accurate.” , President of Media Matters. “Musk acknowledged that the ads we identified were running with pro-Nazi content. It’s like being angry at a mirror because you don’t like the reflection. If he sues us, we will win.”

