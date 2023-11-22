Growing appeal turns the virtual YouTuber landscape into a thriving industry

Used as a platform to debate future ideas and encouraged by record participation, this year’s edition of Europe’s leading technology gathering, Web Summit, taps into the rapidly growing virtual YouTuber – or Vtuber – scene. Throws light on.

Dominated by Japan, the appeal of VTubers helped turn it into a thriving industry with a loyal audience, where top accounts can earn millions of dollars per year.

These online content creators use virtual avatars or characters, often created using computer graphics or animation techniques, to represent themselves on platforms such as YouTube and sing, dance, and interact with fans.

Jia Shen, CEO of AKA Virtual, revealed that only 10% of the top VTubers are actual real humans. He emphasized that virtual YouTube hosts have become influencers in both the real and virtual worlds, attracting audiences through grassroots and highly interactive live broadcasts.

“They are some of the most talked-about and super-chatted livestream influencers in both the real world and the virtual world,” said Shane.

Japan is a leader in content, with gaming at the forefront. This has been especially seen in the world of virtual gaming YouTube streamers VTubers from Japan, who are creating a new frontier by bringing gaming characters to life.

spreading to the west

According to Shen, it’s a trend that’s starting to catch on in the West as well, especially as younger audiences gravitate toward self-curation of their content diet on TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch.

The evolving technology also opens up ways for brands to bring VTube characters into the real world, leveraging them in marketing and brand-focused content creation.

Jia’s company has partnered with Sega to bring characters like Sonic and Street Fighters beyond consoles and into the real world.

Using Virtual Avatars

VTubers in Japan take advantage of virtual avatars to create content and have gained immense popularity. They create music videos, game reviews, create content, conduct live broadcasts, and create sponsored video content.

Most VTubers conduct live streams using the YouTube “Super Chat” feature, a gift system, and use real-time motion capture software. VTubers have become widely recognized and have turned into a multi-million dollar industry.

Riku Tajumi, co-founder of VTuber management company Nijisanji, achieved a net worth of $1.1 billion due to the company’s rapid growth, just four months after going public.

tourism ambassador

In February this year, Tokyo appointed three VTubers as tourism ambassadors. Hololive Collective’s three virtual influencers, Mori Calliope, Gawar Gura and Sakura Miko, took virtual tours around Tokyo as part of a campaign introducing the city’s first tourism ambassador group.

This year has also seen an increase in sponsored content on VTubers’ social media channels. The VTuber audience is broad and niche, making it an excellent platform for targeting subculture demographics.

Web Summit: A Confluence of Innovative Ideas and Global Perspectives

The Web Summit, which first started with 150 people in Dublin 14 years ago, has grown into a global gathering that today hosts at least 70,000 innovators, creative minds, technology enthusiasts, policy makers and thinkers in Lisbon. Is. Let’s look at the highlights of Web Summit 2023.

Can discussions inside a big tent shape our lives? Could an idea that seems unbearable now grow into a global trend? History is full of such examples. Imagine a tent that brings together artists, scientists, politicians, technology professionals and entrepreneurs, discussing every topic in a simple and straightforward manner, free from technical jargon. This is the essence of the Web Summit, where the idea of ​​uniting innovative minds that shape human culture and business practices has attracted significant attention around the world.

shock of resignation

Initial discussion at this year’s edition of Web Summit centered around the resignation of its founder, Paddy Cosgrave. A tweet insinuating Israel was committing war crimes in Palestine led major tech companies to withdraw from the event, ultimately resulting in Cosgrave’s resignation. Despite a slow start, the focus soon turned to business as usual.

Cosgrave, the outspoken former CEO and brainchild behind Web Summit, has never shied away from addressing controversial topics each year. Following his resignation, the new CEO, Catherine Maher, said that Cosgrave’s personal comments had cast a shadow over the program’s purpose, leading to his departure.

Attendees queue at the entrance to the main stage during the Web Summit on November 14, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (AFP photo)

This year’s edition saw the participation of 34 enterprises from Turkey supported by the Presidential Investment Office, the Board of Foreign Economic Relations (DEİK) and development agencies.

150 to 70,000

Maher oversaw the development of the event since its humble beginnings in Dublin 14 years ago.

“Since its founding 14 years ago – 150 people in a cramped lecture room in Dublin – the Web Summit has been about bringing people together: innovators, investors, policy-makers, thought leaders, business leaders and all those who We will shape the world of tomorrow. Every year, it is your participation that fulfills this promise,” she said.

The event, which started in Dublin and continues to expand to Lisbon, Rio in Brazil, and next year to Doha, Qatar. This year it claimed a 43% female participation rate and included individuals from the fields of business, arts and sports on its forums.

unauthorized innovation

Artificial Intelligence (AI), the hottest topic in the technology world, was extensively debated this year, addressing ethical and legal aspects. Advocating the concept of “unauthorized innovation”, scientists argued that EU AI laws could adversely affect independent innovation.

He also highlighted how AI could be used by employers as an excuse to worsen working conditions by replacing human workers.

Web Summit wants to be a place where the smallest startups and the biggest names stand shoulder to shoulder in the same space, connect through collaboration and challenge the status quo. A place that sees technology not just as an industry but as a force that transforms business, politics, and society.

harnessing ai

Concerns were raised about job losses due to AI, but the potential for AI to assist rather than hinder workers was explored. Examples such as the effectiveness of AI in developing COVID-19 vaccines were highlighted. Melanie Nakagawa, sustainability lead at Microsoft, discussed how AI can provide solutions to the climate crisis, contributing to accelerating the creation of climate solutions for a net-zero world.

How can you tell people that they will be successful without convincing them that the change will benefit them? That’s why every digital transformation idea requires an effort to convince people. Let’s not limit this statement to convincing the boss only. Involving all affected individuals in the project leads to a successful change.

Hundreds of speeches were given on multiple stages over the final two days of the Web Summit. From artificial intelligence and deep technology to marketing and content creation, there is something for everyone.

Artificial intelligence is a concern for many workers; Many fear that automation will lead to layoffs. So, is it possible for artificial intelligence to assist workers rather than hinder them? Artificial intelligence has proven its effectiveness in various fields, including the development of the COVID-19 vaccine. Can it be used to save the planet?

Melanie Nakagawa, Microsoft’s chief sustainability officer, presented a vision of the near future in which AI can help us solve the climate crisis, contributing to accelerating the development of solutions needed to achieve a net-zero world. Could.

Turk Telecom organizes motivational event for entrepreneurs

Turktelecom, one of Turkey’s leading telecommunications and technology companies, continues its commitment to supporting innovative entrepreneurial ideas and adding value to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

In pursuit of this goal, the company, as the main supporter, organized a special event on November 19, Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, at the Türk Telekom Ventures Entrepreneurship Center, located at the Atatürk Cultural Center, the intersection of technology, culture and art.

Muhammad Ozan, General Manager of TT Ventures, expressed the company’s dedication to pursuing innovative ideas in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Speakers are seen during a panel as part of a special event for Women’s Entrepreneurship Day on November 19 in Istanbul, Turkey, November 17, 2023. (AA photo)

“We are working to facilitate the advancement of innovative ideas in the entrepreneurship ecosystem and to advance Türkiye in this field. We believe that TT opened in Atatürk Cultural Center with Türk Telekom as the main supporter The Ventures Entrepreneurship Center will be a source of inspiring ideas in the near future,” Ozan said.

“We have been actively supporting the entrepreneurship ecosystem across various sectors and were glad to hear inspiring stories of women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem on World Women Entrepreneurship Day,” she said.

women entrepreneurship day

Turk Telecom is dedicated to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting innovative startup ideas with technical and social tools. Speaking at the opening of the “World Women Entrepreneurship Day Meeting”, part of TT Ventures Entrepreneurship Talks, Ozan highlighted her commitment to mentoring and investing in local startups focused on technology in various sectors.

“We guide and invest in local startups focused on technology in various sectors, from healthcare to energy, education and AI-supported business solutions, which contribute to the entrepreneurial ecosystem. We believe that “Unprecedented ideas for the future will come to the fore in the TT Ventures Entrepreneurship Center, the opening of which we recently celebrated at the Atatürk Cultural Center, of which Türk Telekom was the main supporter,” he said.

Ozan also mentioned ongoing and future events at Turk Telecom Ventures Entrepreneurship Center, where he says expert guests address various topics related to the entrepreneurship ecosystem. He said the center aims to continue organizing special events to advance and contribute to the entrepreneurial community.

living beyond dreams

A session titled “Living Beyond Dreams” was held at the “World Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Meeting”, in which investor and social entrepreneur Ebru Dorman provided insight into the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Turkey and shared the criteria of successful startups from an investor’s perspective. Did.

The second session featured the success stories and journeys of Ayatul Ersil, co-founder and co-CEO of Vispera, as well as graduates of TT Ventures’ Startup Acceleration Program pilot, Seren Sungu Kalpaklioglu, founder of Pubblr, and Gokten Dogan, who founded Digital Mex. Developed its own brand called Büyük Dedemin Ballari through extended training and grants through the Life Easier Project.

Source: www.dailysabah.com