Criminals in the Mediterranean region are stealing olives and branches and even cutting down trees to get their hands on the fruit, the price of which has tripled since 2019. Some trees have stood for over a hundred years.

The global surge in olive oil prices – which have tripled to record highs since 2019 – has provided an opportunity for criminals in the Mediterranean.

Warehouse burglaries, accounting scandals and oil tampering are on the rise in olive-producing regions such as Greece, Spain and Italy. And with increasing frequency, gangs use chainsaws to cut down unprotected tree branches and cut down entire trees.

Crime is exacerbating the crisis among producers already struggling with higher production costs and the effects of climate change: warmer winters, larger floods and more intense wildfires.

Olive groves outside Athens are part of an unbroken tradition that dates back to ancient times, in the plains that now surround the city’s international airport. Some trees are centuries old.

Nilos Papachristou runs an olive mill and nearby orchards in a fourth-generation family business. He says chainsaw robbers are pushing growers to harvest early and settle for lower yields to avoid long-term losses.

“(Robbers) look for heavily loaded branches and they cut them down. Therefore, they not only steal our olives, but they cause serious damage to the trees. It takes 4-5 years to get back to normal,” Papachristou said, standing in a field at dawn.

Behind him, workers use large electric combs to comb the olives onto nets that collect them from the trees. At his mill, farmers load their crops into stainless steel loading bins, opening sacks or tossing long wicker baskets from the back of their pickup trucks.

Christos Bekas, who owns 5,000 olive trees, was one of them. After repeated raids by thieves, he decided to destroy his crop early.

“Last year, 3.7 kg of olives produced one kg of oil. Now while this is approximately 10 kg of olives for one kg of oil, for my 600 kg of olives I will get 60 kg of oil. Bekas said, last year I got 180 marks.

After decades of growth, the global olive oil market has been disrupted by a nearly two-year drought in southern Spain, a country that normally covers 40% of the world’s supply.

The Spanish recession will help reduce global production to 2.5 million metric tons in the 2022-23 crop year, from 3.4 million in the previous annual cycle, according to EU estimates.

Farmers and experts have warned that rising temperatures are taking a toll on flowers, while higher fertilizer prices and labor shortages are also hitting costs.

With global demand high, international importers are often willing to offer prices above domestic rates. Exports from Greece more than doubled year-on-year in the first five months of 2023, while Turkey in August suspended exports to protect its domestic market.

Benchmark prices in Spain, Greece and Italy are monitored by the International Olive Council, a Madrid-based intergovernmental organization for the highest grade of olive oil, known as extra virgin.

At the end of 2019, wholesale prices fell below 3 euros per kilogram. By last September it had reached 9 euros per kg.

Spanish police said last month that they had recovered 91 tons of stolen olives in recent weeks. In February, six people were arrested for stealing eight tonnes of olive oil in a series of warehouse thefts over several weeks in southern Greece.

Farmers around the southwestern Italian port city of Bari say robbers in the area have become increasingly brazen, snatching away olives as well as tractors and expensive equipment.

The regional agricultural union issued a plea for police assistance after reports that 100 olive trees were destroyed or seriously damaged in a single incident last month.

