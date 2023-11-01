Groundbreaking treatment uses bacteria programmed to kill cancer cells

[Nov. 1, 2023: Staff Writer, The Brighter Side of News]

Microscopy image of CAR-T cells attacking ‘painted’ breast cancer cells. (Credit: Rosa Vincent and Thomas Savage/Columbia Engineering)

For the past few years, scientists have celebrated the potential of CAR-T cells (chimeric antigen receptor T cells) in treating specific types of blood cancers, namely leukemia and lymphoma. These cells have been engineered to capture and destroy specific markers (antigens) found on cancerous blood cells.

However, the same success has not been found in solid tumors such as breast and colon cancer.

Solid tumors present a more complex scenario because they contain a mixture of cells with different antigens, many of which may be similar to those found on healthy cells. This has made finding a reliable target for CAR-T cell therapy particularly challenging, with many efforts stalling in the early stages.

The programmed bacteria act as beacons that guide engineered T cells to destroy cancer cells in solid tumors. (Credit: Synthetic Biological Systems Laboratory/Columbia Engineering)

Yet, in an unprecedented announcement today, Columbia Engineering scientists have uncovered a promising path forward.

A revolutionary cancer combat strategy

Tal Danino, Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering, along with his dedicated team, have unveiled a trailblazing method to combat these solid tumors. They have ingeniously created probiotics, often called “friendly bacteria,” to target and attack these tumors. Once there, these bacteria produce synthetic markers, making the tumor cells more recognizable to CAR-T cells which then proceed to eliminate them.

Elaborating on this achievement, Danino said, “Our probiotic platform enables CAR-T cells to attack a wide variety of tumors.” He further added, “Traditional CAR-T therapy relies on targeting natural tumor antigens. But now, we are combining engineered T cells with engineered bacteria to detect synthetic antigens in solid tumors. “The potential impacts of cancer treatment are huge.”

By taking advantage of this strategy, Danino’s lab has ushered in the era of “universal” CAR-T cells. The purpose of this cell is to create a universal marker by directing bacteria to tag solid tumors with a synthetic marker. The hope is that as this research matures, it may eliminate the need to pinpoint a unique tumor antigen and design a unique CAR-T cell therapy for each cancer type and patient, greatly simplifying the process. .

A leap in medical innovation

This cutting-edge ProCAR platform, where probiotics guide CAR-T cells, is not just a combination of the two. This is the first example where such synergy results in CAR-T cells responding to a synthetic antigen produced within the tumor.

Engineered E. coli Nissle 1917 (ECN) produces GFP-based CAR targets and engineered triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) cells express cell surface GFP. (Credit: Science)

Rosa Vincent, a doctoral student in Danino’s team and co-lead author of the study, commented on this innovation. “We envisioned a merger between the individual strengths of the two cell therapies,” she said. “The bacteria play the role of markers, and T cells move in to eliminate harmful cells.”

Promising early findings

His research has shown promising results in various human and mouse cancer models. Human T cells, in particular, appear to thrive in the presence of these engineered bacteria within tumors, increasing their ability to counteract cancer cells.

The His tag binds to purified ‘Tag’-GFP collagen coated plates and robustly activates GFP CAR+ Jurkat. Plasmid map of the protein expression vector for protein purification of dimeric (dIgfP) and tagged sfgfP variants transformed into Niko cells. (Credit: Science)

Summarizing their work, Danino said, “Our ProCAR platform provides a novel method to enhance the effects of CAR-T cell therapy on solid tumors. Although we are still deep in the research phase, we are excited about the possibilities this could bring to cancer treatment.

what lies ahead

This groundbreaking work did not occur alone, but was part of a broader collaborative effort with the laboratory of Nicholas Arpaia at Columbia’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. Both teams have previously been involved in developing bacteria that could deliver immunotherapy treatments.

TAG CT26 shows a significantly reduced population of immune effector cells relative to tumor cells. (Credit: Science)

Encouraged by their current findings, the researchers are committed to refining their methods. They are focused on starting clinical trials, wanting to explore the safety and effectiveness of this platform in treating human patients.

As science pushes its boundaries, such innovative strategies give new hope to the millions of people affected by cancer, and offer the possibility of more efficient and versatile treatments on the horizon.

