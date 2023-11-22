Groundbreaking stainless "super steel" generates sustainable hydrogen production from seawater

[Nov. 22, 2023: JJ Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

The team developed a new stainless steel for hydrogen. (Credit: Hong Kong University (HKU))

In a ground-breaking research project led by Professor Mingxin Huang in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Hong Kong (HKU), a remarkable advance in stainless steel technology has emerged, potentially revolutionizing the field of green hydrogen production.

The development of what is known as stainless steel for hydrogen (SS-H2) has paved the way for cost-effective and corrosion-resistant structural components in water electrolysis systems, offering a promising solution for sustainable hydrogen production.

This achievement marks the latest triumph in Professor Huang’s illustrious career, following the development of anti-COVID-19 stainless steel in 2021 and the creation of ultra-strong and ultra-tough super steel in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Professor Mingxin Huang and Dr. Caiping Yu. (Credit: HKU)

Importance of SS-H2

The result of six years of dedicated research, the SS-H2 possesses exceptional corrosion resistance, especially in saltwater environments. This success opens up the possibility of using SS-H2 in green hydrogen production processes from seawater – a new sustainable approach that is still in development. The performance of steel in salt water electrolysis matches current industrial practice employing titanium as structural parts, yet comes at a significantly lower cost.

Professor Huang’s team achieved this feat through a “sequential double-passivation” strategy. Contrary to conventional wisdom, this innovative approach combines two passivation layers, one based on chromium (Cr) and the other on manganese (Mn), resulting in a stainless steel alloy with unparalleled corrosion resistance. The Mn-based layer is formed on top of the Cr-based layer, effectively preventing corrosion in chloride media up to ultra-high potentials of 1700 mV. It represents a fundamental breakthrough in stainless steel technology, addressing a long-standing shortcoming in traditional stainless steel.

“Initially, we did not believe this because the prevailing view is that Mn reduces the corrosion resistance of stainless steel. Mn-based passivation is a counter-intuitive finding, which cannot be explained by current knowledge in corrosion science. However, when the numerous atomic-level results were presented, we were convinced. In addition to being surprised, we can’t wait to exploit the mechanism,” said Dr. Caiping Yu, first author of the paper.

Industrial applications and cost reduction

The most important implication of this discovery is the potential cost reduction in green hydrogen production systems. Currently, water electrolyzers in desalinated seawater or acid solutions require expensive gold (Au)- or platinum (Pt)-coated titanium (Ti) for the structural components.

For example, structural components contribute up to 53% of the total cost of a 10-MW PEM electrolysis tank system, which is approximately HK$17.8 million. However, Professor Huang’s SS-H2 offers a cost-effective alternative, which is estimated to reduce structural materials expenses by approximately 40 times, making it highly attractive for industrial applications.

“From experimental materials for water electrolyzers to real products such as mesh and foam, there are still challenging tasks. At present, we have taken a big step towards industrialization. Produced several tons of SS-H2-based wire through cooperation “With a factory from the mainland, we are moving towards applying the more economical SS-H2 in hydrogen production from renewable sources,” Professor Huang said.

Stainless steel has been an important material in corrosive environments for over a century, its corrosion resistance primarily dependent on the presence of chromium. Through the oxidation of chromium (Cr) a passive film is formed on stainless steel, protecting it from corrosion in the natural environment. However, traditional single-passive mechanisms relying on Cr have limited further progress in stainless steels. The stable Cr2O3 passive layer can be further oxidized to soluble Cr(VI) species, causing transgressive corrosion, which usually occurs at a lower potential than that required for water oxidation.

The current “sequential dual-passivation” strategy extends the passivation region of stainless steels to higher potentials above water oxidation, enabling them as potential anodic materials for green hydrogen production via water electrolysis. (Credit: Science Direct)

Even 254SMO super stainless steel, renowned for its superior pitting resistance in seawater, is susceptible to transgressive corrosion at high potentials. Professor Huang’s team addressed this challenge by developing SS-H2 using a “sequential dual-passivation” approach, which overcame the limitations of conventional stainless steel. The additional Mn-based passivation layer formed on top of the Cr-based layer at approximately 720 mV successfully prevented corrosion in chloride-rich environments up to an effective potential of 1700 mV.

How can green hydrogen be used by industry?

Green hydrogen can be used in a variety of ways in industry, including:

Ammonia Production: Hydrogen is a key ingredient in the production of ammonia, which is used in many industrial applications including fertilizers, plastics, and explosives. Green hydrogen can be used to produce ammonia without emitting greenhouse gases.

oil refining: Hydrogen is used in oil refining to remove sulfur from crude oil. This process, known as hydrotreating, produces cleaner burning fuel and reduces emissions. Green hydrogen can be used to hydrotreat crude oil without emitting greenhouse gases.

Methanol Production: Hydrogen is also used in the production of methanol, a versatile fuel that can be used in transportation, power generation, and other applications. Green hydrogen can be used to produce methanol without emitting greenhouse gases.

steel construction: Hydrogen can be used to reduce iron ore in the production of steel. This process, known as direct cutting, produces fewer emissions than traditional methods of steelmaking. Green hydrogen can be used to reduce iron ore without emitting greenhouse gases.

Other Industrial Applications: Green hydrogen can also be used in other industrial applications, such as glassmaking, electronics manufacturing and food processing.

The use of green hydrogen in the industry has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help decarbonize the global economy. However, the cost of green hydrogen is still relatively high, so it needs to increase production and reduce costs to make it more competitive with fossil fuels.

Companies that are using green hydrogen in industry:

shell: Shell is one of the world’s leading oil and gas companies, and is also a major player in the green hydrogen market. Shell is developing green hydrogen projects in several countries, including Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.

Linde: Linde is a leading industrial gases company, and is also a major player in the green hydrogen market. Linde is developing green hydrogen projects in several countries, including the United States, China and Japan.

Bloom Energy: Bloom Energy is a company that develops and manufactures fuel cells that produce electricity from hydrogen. Bloom Energy’s fuel cells are used in a variety of applications including data centers, hospitals and manufacturing facilities.

Future of SS-H2

Professor Huang and his team’s innovative approach to the development of stainless steel has the potential to reshape industries dependent on corrosion-resistant materials. As SS-H2 technology moves toward industrialization, its affordability and remarkable corrosion resistance could open up new possibilities in green hydrogen production and other applications. This success serves as a testament to the power of scientific innovation and its potential to drive positive change in our quest for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions.

Content can be edited for style and length.

