Groundbreaking new drug could extend human lifespan by 30%

[Nov. 10, 2023: Staff Writer, The Brighter Side of News]

One day, protecting our cells from aging may be as easy as taking a pill. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Although the discovery of the elixir of eternal life may remain elusive, scientists continue to uncover ways to extend human lifespan. In the future, protecting our cells from aging may be as easy as popping a pill. Mayo Clinic researchers have discovered that senolytic drugs can increase the production of an important protein, potentially protecting older people from the effects of aging and various diseases. Their findings, published in eBioMedicine, demonstrate this through experiments on mice and humans.

Senolytics developed at the Mayo Clinic, when administered, effectively cleanse the bloodstream of senescent or “zombie” cells. These cells are involved in many diseases and harmful aspects of aging. Studies show that the elimination of aged cells leads to a significant increase in the production of a protective protein called A-klotho.

What are zombie cells?

Senescent cells, colloquially known as “zombie cells,” are cells within your body that stubbornly persist and will not die.

Typically, a cell begins as a healthy, functioning component of the body. However, it can face various stresses such as oxidative stress, viral infection or other factors. In response to this stress, the cell has three possible outcomes: undergo self-repair, undergo cell death, or transform into a senescent, or “zombie” cell.

Although zombie cells may have some benefits, they are not entirely harmful. A 2017 study indicated that cellular senescence, the process by which normal cells turn into zombie cells, may actually be a positive response to tumor growth. Instead of growing uncontrolled and contributing to tumor formation, a cell will turn into a zombie cell and stop its growth.

On the other hand, zombie cells can also have negative consequences in various situations. As we age, these zombie cells accumulate within our bodies. This accumulation can hinder the body’s ability to repair damaged tissue and cause the release of harmful chemicals that affect nearby healthy cells. Research has linked the presence of zombie cells to several age-related diseases such as atherosclerosis (a type of heart disease), diabetes, and lung disease.

Effect of senolytic drugs

Senolytics (or senolytic drugs) are a specific class of drugs that help clear zombie cells. “We show that there is a path for an orally active, small-molecule approach to enhance this beneficial protein and enhance the action of senolytic drugs,” says James Kirkland, MD, PhD, Mayo Clinic internist and senior . Author of the study.



Graphical summary of senolytics. (Credit: Mayo Clinic)



The researchers first showed that senescent cells reduce A-Klotho levels in three types of human cells: umbilical vein endothelial cells, kidney cells, and brain cells.

The researchers demonstrated that using the senolytics dasatinib and quercetin, levels of A-klotho were increased in three different mouse models. Following administration of dasatinib and quercetin in clinical trial participants with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, increased levels of α-klotho were also found.

Yi Zhu, Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic physiologist and biomedical engineer, and first author of the study, says, “We are the first to establish a connection between the potential impact of fat-resident senescent cells on brain A-Klotho. This may provide another route to explore the effects of peripheral aged cells on brain aging.”

Protein A-Klotho plays an important role in maintaining overall health. Its levels decrease as people age and are especially low in various diseases such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes and kidney disease.

Animal research has shown that reducing A-Klotho in mice shortens their lifespan, while increasing A-Klotho levels by incorporating a gene that triggers its production extends their lifespan by 30%. Can be extended up to.

Increasing α-Klotho levels in humans has been an important objective of research; However, this has been challenging to achieve due to its large size and volatility. Direct introduction creates problems, as it requires intravenous administration rather than oral administration.

Current research shows that senolytics, which can be taken orally, increase α-klotho levels in individuals suffering from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition associated with aging that results in weakness, severe breathing problems. And death occurs.

The study received support from various organizations, including the National Institutes of Health, the Translational Geroscience Network, Robert and Arlene Kogod, the Connor Group, Robert J. and Theresa W. Ryan, and the Knoeber Foundation.

Where can you get senolytic medicines?

The senolytic drug dasatinib is not available as an over-the-counter drug. But quercetin is available in supplement form.

You can also increase your quercetin intake by eating more onions, apples (with peels!), citrus fruits, and parsley. It can’t hurt, and these delicious foods are easy to find at your grocery store or local farmer’s market.

Note: The above content is provided by The Brighter Side of News.

