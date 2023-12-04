Groundbreaking discovery opens new frontiers in mind control technology

[Dec. 4, 2023: JJ Shavit, The Brighter Side of News]

Scientists have taken the first steps toward real-time, remote and wireless mind control of metamaterials. (Credit: Creative Commons)

Metamaterials and their two-dimensional counterparts, metasurfaces, are revolutionizing the field of materials science with their extraordinary properties. These synthetic materials have fueled innovation and the development of advanced functional materials with unprecedented capabilities. Now, researchers are pushing the boundaries of metasurfaces even further by exploring the realm of mind-controlled functional metasurfaces.

In a groundbreaking study published in ELITE, a collaborative team of scientists from the Air Force Engineering University, the National University of Singapore and other institutions have taken the first steps toward achieving real-time, remote and wireless mind control of metamaterials. Led by Professor Shaobo Qiu, Professor Jiafu Wang and Professor Cheng-Wei Qiu, this research offers a glimpse of a future where our thoughts can manipulate materials.

Metasurface: a world of possibilities

Metamaterials have attracted researchers from various fields due to their extraordinary physical properties. These materials have ushered in a new era of designing synthetic materials, expanding the horizons of advanced functional materials. Metasurfaces, as the two-dimensional counterpart of metamaterials, offer scientists unprecedented freedom in manipulating electromagnetic (EM) waves.

Related Stories

Programmable metasurfaces (PMs), obtained through on-site programming, have emerged as a promising avenue for creating materials with multiple or switchable functions. These PMs can be further integrated with sensors or controlled by pre-defined software. What sets them apart is their self-adaptability, which greatly increases their response rate by eliminating the need for human intervention.

However, switches between different functions on these PMs typically rely on manual operation using wire-connected, manually-controlled, and non-real-time switching mechanisms. This limitation has inspired researchers to explore the creation of a comprehensive framework that could enable remote, wireless, real-time, mind-controlled functional metasurfaces – a concept that could revolutionize the way we interact with materials. Can bring change.

Mind control comes from the metasurface

In their pioneering paper, titled “Remotely Mind-Controlled Metasurface via Brainwaves,” the team led by Professors Qiu, Wang, and Qiu presented a framework for realizing this ambitious goal. Traditionally, many scenarios require human involvement to directly control the metasurface. However, the team proposed a radical change from this traditional approach.

A schematic diagram showing how people use brainwave control to manipulate electromagnetic waves, which can be extended to some illustrative scenarios, such as attention monitoring, reconfigurable antenna, fatigue monitoring, etc. (Credit: Ruichao Zhu, Jiafu Wang, Tianshuo Qiu, Yajuan Han, Xinmin Fu, Yuzhi Shi, Xingxi Liu, Tonghao Liu, Zhongtao Zhang, Xuntian Chu, Cheng-Wei Qiu, Shaobo Qu)

He argued that since the human brain generates brain waves during the process of thinking, collecting and using these brain waves could serve as control signals for the metasurface. This paradigm shift promised not only to enable users to control metasurfaces with their thoughts, but also held the potential to increase the reaction rates of these materials, ushering in a new era of intelligent metasurfaces.

Wireless transmission of brainwaves

To achieve remote control of the metasurface via brainwaves, the research team devised a method to transmit brainwaves wirelessly from the user to the controller via Bluetooth. The overarching goal was to take advantage of these brain waves to effectively control the electromagnetic response of programmable metasurfaces. This groundbreaking approach led to the development of Remotely Mind-Controlled Metasurfaces (RMCMs), where users could manipulate scattering patterns with their thoughts.

In the process of brainwave signal extraction and transmission, the TGAM module extracts brainwave signals and converts them into attention value. And the attention information is transmitted remotely from the Bluetooth module to Arduino, which outputs different voltages by differentiated values. (Credit: Ruichao Zhu, Jiafu Wang, Tianshuo Qiu, Yajuan Han, Xinmin Fu, Yuzhi Shi, Jingxi Liu, Tonghao Liu, Zhongtao Zhang, Xuntian Chu, Cheng-Wei Qiu, Shaobo Qu)

The results of their simulations and experiments were nothing short of remarkable. The team demonstrated that the user’s brain waves have a direct and highly efficient effect on the outcome, demonstrating better control and switching rates than any existing model or product on the market. Additionally, the design demonstrated flexibility, with room for customization to enhance the precision and accuracy of the instrument.

a glimpse of the future

The implications of this research are far-reaching and could have a profound impact on various fields. The integration of intelligent algorithms promises to further enhance the capabilities of mind-controlled metasurfaces. As a result, these materials may find applications in various fields such as health monitoring, 5G/6G communications, and smart sensors.

In the microwave anechoic chamber, the operator remotely controls the metasurface coding sequence through the brainwave module that will affect the scattering modes of the EM waves. Testing showed that EM waves could be controlled through people’s minds. (Credit: Ruichao Zhu, Jiafu Wang, Tianshuo Qiu, Yajuan Han, Xinmin Fu, Yuzhi Shi, Jingxi Liu, Tonghao Liu, Zhongtao Zhang, Xuntian Chu, Cheng-Wei Qiu, Shaobo Qu)

Imagine a future where materials respond to our thoughts, adapting and changing to meet our needs. Mind-controlled metasurfaces represent a paradigm shift in materials science, opening up endless possibilities for innovation and discovery. The study by Professors Qu, Wang and Qiu and their team represents an important milestone on the path to realizing this extraordinary vision.

As scientists continue to explore the potential of mind-controlled metasurfaces, we can look forward to a world where the boundaries between mind and matter will blur, giving rise to a new realm of possibilities.

For more science news check out our new Innovations section bright side of news,

Note: The above content is provided by The Brighter Side of News. Content can be edited for style and length.

Do you like good stories like this? bring The bright side of the news newsletter,

Source: www.thebrighterside.news