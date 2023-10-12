Groundbreaking bionic hand restores amputee’s quality of life

The world is getting closer to creating fully functional prostheses, including the first clinical bionic attachments directly linked to the nervous and skeletal systems, as well as artificial intelligence, which restores approximately 80% of the daily use of a user’s hand and fingers .

Led by Professor Max Ortiz-Catalan, head of neural prosthetics research at the Bionics Institute of Australia, a vast team of engineers and surgeons from around the world have developed a new type of prosthetic-body integration, which provided Swedish disabled patient Karin Is. His limb is almost as functional as the hand he lost in a farming accident. Furthermore, it holds up to continuous daily use for more than three years.

,Karin was the first person with a below-the-elbow amputation to receive this new concept of a highly integrated bionic hand that can be used independently and reliably in daily life,” said Ortiz-Catalan. ,The fact that he has been able to use his prostheses comfortably and effectively in daily activities for years is a promising testament to the potentially life-changing capabilities of this innovative technology for individuals experiencing limb loss.

Integration of artificial limbs and user control remain two major hurdles in this field of medicine. In an effort to combat these common issues, researchers developed a human-machine interface that would comfortably attach the artificial structure to the patient’s skeleton through the process of osseointegration. Then, electrodes implanted in nerves and muscles can also be connected to tap into the body’s nervous system.

Osseointegration is the direct structural and functional link between the patient’s living bone and the artificial implant – in this case, a bionic limb structure made of titanium. This was a complex procedure, requiring both the radius and ulna to be aligned and loaded with equal weight, limiting the space around it for other essential components.

“The biological integration of titanium implants into bone tissue creates opportunities to advance amputee care,” said Rikard Brånemark, associate professor at the University of Gothenburg and founder of biotech implant company Integrum. “By combining reconstructive surgery, implanted electrodes, and osseointegration with AI, we can restore human function in unprecedented ways. The below elbow amputation level poses special challenges, and the level of functionality achieved is an important milestone for the field of advanced extremity reconstruction as a whole.,,

The research team was able to design a neuromusculoskeletal implant that could connect to the nervous system in the confined space where the team had to work around two bone attachment sites.

,Karin is now using some of the same neural resources to control the prostheses as she did for her missing biological hand., Ortiz-Catalan said.

Karin demonstrates the dexterity of her Mia Hand bionic hand

Ortiz-Catalan et al., Science. Rob., 2023

Carine’s nerves and muscles were then reestablished by surgeons at Sahlgrenska University Hospital, so that they could provide optimal motor control information to the prosthetic.

,“Depending on the clinical conditions, we can offer the best solution to our patients which is sometimes biological with hand implants, and sometimes bionic with neuromusculoskeletal prostheses,” who led the surgery. Dr. Paolo Sassu said. “We’re constantly improving at both.”

With day-to-day tasks including weight bearing and controlled activities such as holding a full cup and using a zip, it has also significantly reduced the phantom pain – and subsequent pain medication – that he experienced almost 20 years ago. Suffering since her accident. Persistent pain is one of the reasons why many amputees abandon traditional prostheses.

,It felt as if my hand was constantly in a meat grinder, causing high levels of stress and causing me to take high doses of various painkillers., He said. ,This research means a lot to me, because it has given me a better life,

The futuristic limb – known as Mia Hand, developed by Italian robotic hand prosthetics company Prencilia – has five grasps, one for each finger, and promises to provide 80% of daily activities. The results of a three-year study on MIA hand integration indicate a major step forward in the development of replacement limbs that can be used comfortably and functionally in daily life.

This research was published in the journal Science Robotics.

Watch the video below to see how this biotechnology feat was achieved.

Bionic hand with neural control and feedback for use in daily life

Source: Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies

Source: newatlas.com