Groundbreaking AI “reads your mind”: turns thoughts into images with 75% accuracy

In an unprecedented study, researchers in Japan have reconstructed images from human brain activity using artificial intelligence. Although this is not the first study of its kind, it is the first that has managed to reconstruct images without the subject seeing them. In other words – their idea alone was enough, and the AI ​​achieved an astonishing accuracy of over 75%!

In previous studies, image recreation from brain activity was only possible in two scenarios. One, when subjects were looking directly at the images. and two, when the type of images was predetermined (for example, faces, characters, or simple figures). But a team of researchers from the National Institute for Quantum Science and Technology (QST) is the first to overcome these limits. Their models reconstructed a wide range of images, including complex landscapes and figures, Based only on thought.

The process: from brain activity to AI image reconstruction

The researchers trained an algorithm with two input sets based on the process reported in The Mainichi. The scientists first showed their subjects 1,200 different images inside a functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) machine. The AI ​​then created a “score chart” from their brain activity, which included 6.13 million factors such as color, shape and texture. Then a neural signal translator program matched the brain activity with these scoring charts, and updated them with new brain activity input.

The next step was to show the subjects a different image than the original 1,200. Scientists asked them to imagine this while measuring their brain activity. The neural signal translator used these records to create new score charts. After that, they fed them into another generic AI program.

Finally, the program went through a 500-step vetting process to reconstruct the image. As I mentioned, it achieved a remarkable 75.6% accuracy rate in identifying the original images from the reconstructed images. We don’t need to read sci-fi novels anymore, we’re living them.

Credit: National Institute of Quantum Science and Technology (QST)

previous studies

Netherlands, 2022: At Radboud University, researchers developed a technique that converts brain waves into photographic images with remarkable accuracy. AI and neurocognitive scientist Thirza Dado led the project. The procedure involved fMRI scans of brain activity when exposed to visual stimuli (for example, photographs of faces). Scientists then trained an AI algorithm with this data to reconstruct visual images. The results, published in the journal Nature, showed impressive stimulus reconstruction and hinted at a variety of future applications.

Japan, early 2023: Another Japanese team from Osaka University introduced an AI tool that converts brain activity into high-resolution images without the need for training or fine-tuning AI models. Their method, detailed in a paper published in December 2022, relied on a latent diffusion model called “stable diffusion” to reconstruct images from fMRI data. This method demonstrated highly accurate results and provided a new framework for understanding diffusion models in AI.

Implications and future prospects

This research opens up so many possibilities, and I don’t know where to start. We could develop new forms of wordless communication, which could be a game-changer for people with speech difficulties. It could also help us better understand the human mind, including our dreams (yes, I still want that “dream machine” I imagined as a kid).

“This is a major achievement in that humans have peered inside another person’s head for the first time,” said QST researcher Kei Majima. “I hope this research will help us further understand the human brain.” study, title Mental Image Reconstruction from Human Brain Activity: Neural Decoding of Mental Imagery via Deep Neural Network-Based Bayesian InferenceWas published in the international science journal Neural Networks.

[via PetaPixel; lead image was AI-generated]

Source: www.diyphotography.net