Groundbreaking AI app release in 2023 for seamless content and blog creation

Brandon Hayes has announced the launch of Wordform AI, a new blogging app designed to simplify site creation using generative AI technology.

Now available with quarterly and annual pricing packages, Wordform AI combines years of SEO and web design research with innovative AI technology. Similar to ChatGPT, it can create content for any niche based on user prompts – but instead of being engineered as a chatbot, it’s built specifically for SEO-optimized content creation.

AI-powered app of the year for seamless content and blog creation

Brandon Hayes explains that historically when an entrepreneur wanted to create a specific website, they had to build it themselves or otherwise hire a web designer, which could be prohibitively expensive. There are also challenges with lead generation as it can take months to gain popularity on Google through manual blog creation. The recently released Wordform AI simplifies site creation but also reduces costs for businesses that typically want to outsource content to freelance writers.

While a mid-level freelance blogger can charge up to $100 per post, according to Creative Side Marketing, Wordform AI creates 50 blog posts per month at a much lower price. Users can either create entire blog posts from scratch or use AI to generate draft content that can be edited as needed.

Wordform AI software integrates seamlessly with WordPress, allowing users to quickly go from a simple website to a website filled with optimized, high-quality content. The AI ​​is designed to sound natural, meeting Google’s quality guidelines without the risk of duplicate content penalties.

Extensive step-by-step training is included with Wordform AI, providing users with the knowledge they need to leverage the software for faster site-building. Entrepreneurs can set up an official site and strengthen thought leadership in their field.

Brandon notes that Google has confirmed that thoughtfully edited AI content will not be penalized in search rankings. As long as finished pieces meet internal quality guidelines, Google views AI as a complementary tool, not an infringement. With Wordform AI, users can feel confident scaling content without jeopardizing search performance.

A spokesperson says: “The power of AI is at your fingertips. It’s just wash, rinse and repeat and you can create dozens, hundreds or thousands of pieces of unique content for your blog.”

Interested parties can find more information here

