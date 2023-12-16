'Gross service failures' of student loan service providers impact borrower repayments

Three months after student loan payments resumed, some borrowers are experiencing delays and billing errors from student loan service providers.

The upheaval is due, in part, to the entry of new loan providers into the process after three companies folded in 2021.

About 44% of federal student loan borrowers who resumed payments in October have a new loan servicer. The change has been fraught with delays and errors, leading to some borrowers being placed on administrative restrictions while loan servicers fix the errors.

Additionally, some borrowers whose loans should have been repaid were erroneously put into repayment.

“Our inspection efforts have exposed errors by loan service providers that will not be tolerated [and] “The actions we have taken send a strong message to all student loan service providers that we will not allow borrowers to suffer the consequences of gross servicing failures,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a press statement. “We are committed to fixing our country’s broken student loan system, and that includes strengthening oversight and accountability and taking every possible step to improve outcomes for borrowers.”

Common Loan Servicer Issues and Mistakes

When a new loan servicer is added, the potential for mistakes when accounts are transferred increases.

“Common problems that occur with a change of servicer include errors in the loan balance and interest rate, incorrect payment status reported to the credit bureaus, missed payments in the borrower’s payment history, and missed due dates,” says Mark Kantrowitz, student loan expert and Changes are included.” The author previously told Yahoo Finance.

In November, the Department of Education identified problems experienced by borrowers as a result of loan servicer mistakes, which caused some borrowers to become delinquent, miss payments, be charged fees, or miss out on forgiven loans and interest subsidies.

The four main issues were: miscalculated payments when enrolling in Savings on a Valuable Education (SAVE), incorrect billing amounts, late or no billing statements sent, and no income-driven repayment (IDR) disclosures sent. .

“Our top priority is supporting borrowers as they return to repayment and fixing the broken student loan system, and we will not tolerate loan servicer errors that cause confusion and undue financial instability for borrowers and families. are,” Richard Cordray, chief operating officer of Federal Student Aid (FSA), said in a statement.

Credit: Getty Images (designer491 via Getty Images)

Borrowers with pending payments had to make repayments by mistake

Some borrowers whose loans were pending for payment as part of borrower defense discharge were put back into repayment status.

approximately 200,000 borrowers sweet vs cardonaA class-action suit against more than 100 for-profit colleges received notices that their loans would be repaid in February. But in August some received letters from loan servicer Higher Education Loan Authority of the State of Missouri (MOHELA) that repayment for defaulted loans would begin in October, according to the Project on Predatory Lending, which represents borrowers. According to a press release.

“The law is clear: any borrower with pending defense claims should not enter repayment, and not Sweet The class member should receive a bill,” Eileen Connor, president and director of the Predatory Student Lending Project, said in an emailed press statement. “Mohela’s failure has caused significant stress and financial loss to borrowers. We are pleased to see that the Department of Education is holding MOHELA accountable by withholding payments, showing that there will be consequences for service providers who cannot meet their basic obligations.

Recently, the Department of Education announced that it would fine MOHELA for failing to meet its core obligation of sending timely billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers and incorrectly holding borrowers with pending Borrower Protection claims back into repayment status. Withholding payment of $7.2 million.

“Putting these borrowers back into repayment isn’t just harmless delinquency — MOHELA is hurting borrowers and they’re breaking the law,” Ella Azoulay, research and policy analyst at the Student Borrowers Protection Center, told Yahoo Finance. Greedy institutions that fail to provide quality education were failed by the education department for many years, and are now being failed by the serviceman who should be discharged. MOHELA must be held accountable for how it is treating borrowers who are entitled to relief.”

What to expect during administrative forbearance?

If you were placed on an administrative injunction, your servicer is given time to correct the errors. Once these are corrected, you will be taken out of the administrative hold and put into repayment.

All borrowers placed in administrative forbearance by their loan servicer will have any loan months count as loans eligible for loan forgiveness through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) or Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plans.

Source: Savi (Savi)

Borrowers should take steps

It’s not a good idea to ignore your federal student loans.

Although there is a 12-month “on-ramp” when the Department of Education is not reporting missed or late payments to the credit reporting bureaus, interest is still accruing.

Update your account on FSA

You can find out who your service provider is by logging into StudentAid.gov. Make sure your contact information is correct and change it if it’s not. Once you log in, you can find out who your loan servicer is and what your expected monthly payment will be.

Enroll in an Income-Driven Repayment Plan

Enroll in an Income-Driven Repayment (IDR) plan to lower your monthly payments.

One misconception is that you must have a low income to use the IDR plan. You do not have to be low-income to qualify for SAVE.

SAVE, or Savings on Valuable Education, repayment is the replacement for the income-driven repayment plan and is available to all borrowers regardless of income. Borrowers already in the repayment plan will be automatically transferred to SAVE.

Enrolling in or changing an income-driven plan does not change your loan servicer.

Source: US Department of Education (US Department of Education)

Consolidate commercially held FFEL loans

If you have business FFEL, Perkins, or HEAL loans, you will need to consolidate Direct Consolidation loans to take advantage of the new SAVE plan and one-time payment adjustment by December 31st.

When you consolidate your loans, you may have a new loan servicer.

Use the Fresh Start program to exit the defaults

If your loan was in default before the pandemic, you have until December 31 to apply for the Fresh Start program to get out of default and back in good standing.

Refinancing vs Consolidation

If you have federal and private student loans, there are things to consider.

Direct loan consolidation of federal loans consolidates all of your federal loans into one payment. There is no fee for direct loan consolidation.

If you refinance a federal loan into a private loan, you become ineligible for federal benefits like the income-driven repayment plan, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, any future loan forgiveness, and remission for disability.

If you die, your federal student loan debt extinguishes with you if it remains unpaid. Private student loans are passed on to your estate, spouse, or heirs.

Source: Federal Student Aid – US Department of Education (US Department of Education – Federal Student Aid)

Ask your employer about SECURE 2.0

If your company has a similar retirement plan, ask about this new provision in SECURE 2.0 that counts student loan payments toward your 401(k). It is effective in 2024.

Beware of Student Loan Scams

There are several student loan scams pretending to offer President Biden’s loan forgiveness. You will never have to pay for federal student loan forgiveness or discharge.

Currently, there are only four ways to repay your federal student loans: Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF); Disability relief, protecting the borrower; and IDR discharge.

Source: White House (White House)

Rhonda is a personal finance senior reporter for Yahoo Finance and attorney with experience in law, insurance, education, and government. follow him on x @writesronda,

