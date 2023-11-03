Gross Income vs. Taxable Income: What's the Difference?

They may seem similar, but it is important to understand the difference between gross income and taxable income. While gross income includes all the money you earn from various sources throughout the year, your taxable income includes only the portion of your gross income that is subject to taxes after deductions. A financial advisor can help you organize your finances and potentially optimize your tax strategy.

What is gross income?

Gross income is the total income earned or received before taxes and other deductions. Essentially, gross income represents the entirety of your pre-tax earnings. This includes not only your salary or wages, but also income from investments, rental property, business profits and any other source that is not tax-exempt.

Understanding your gross income is the first step in financial planning and tax preparation, as it serves as the starting point for calculating your adjusted gross income and, ultimately, your taxable income.

For example, an employee earns a full-time base salary of $75,000 as a sales associate for a software company. In addition to this salary, the employee receives $35,000 in commissions and bonuses, bringing the total income to $110,000. However, the employee also receives $2,000 per year in dividends from the stock portfolio.

After adding up the different ways the employee earns money, gross income for the year comes to $112,000. We will use this example later to calculate taxable income.

What is taxable income?

While gross income is the sum of all the money you earn or receive in a year, you don’t necessarily pay taxes on it. Taxable income is the portion of your gross income that the government considers subject to taxes at both the federal and state levels.

Whatever is left after certain deductions and exemptions are applied is your taxable income. These deductions can significantly reduce the amount of income that Uncle Sam is ultimately taxed on, thus reducing your overall tax liability.

For example, the same employee from earlier saves $6,500 in a traditional IRA. These contributions will ultimately reduce taxable income by $6,500. Pre-tax IRA contribution savings are known as “above the line” deductions or adjustments, which can also include student loan interest and certain education expenses, health savings account (HSA) contributions and business expenses. However, keep in mind that pre-tax contributions made to a 401(k) are not considered an above-the-line deduction, but they also reduce your taxable income.

How to calculate your taxable income

Determining your taxable income starts by calculating AGI, which is essentially your gross income minus any of the above adjustments.

In the earlier example, the employee’s AGI would be $105,500 after contributing $6,500 to an IRA. Of course, by paying student loan interest or contributing to an HSA, these transactions can further reduce that AGI.

However, AGI is not the same as taxable income. From there, you’ll need to subtract the standard deduction or the total of all your itemized deductions. The result is your taxable income.

Standard Deduction vs. Itemized Deduction

The standard deduction is a flat amount that the tax system lets you deduct, no questions asked. For tax year 2023, the standard deduction for single and married individuals filing separate returns is $13,850, $27,700 for married couples filing jointly and $20,800 for heads of households. This deduction is subtracted from your AGI to calculate your taxable income.

Itemized deductions, on the other hand, are specific expenses that can be subtracted from your AGI to reduce your taxable income. Examples include mortgage interest, property taxes, medical expenses, and charitable donations. You can also deduct up to $10,000 in state and local taxes if you itemize.

To choose between the standard deduction and itemized deductions, you must determine which method will deduct more from income and generate less taxable income. If your itemized deductions exceed your standard deduction, you may choose to itemize. Conversely, if your standard deduction exceeds your itemized deductions, you will choose the standard deduction.

If our hypothetical worker takes the standard deduction as a single tax filer, it would subtract $13,850 from an AGI of $105,500. This creates taxable income of $91,650 and puts the employee in the 24% federal tax bracket in 2023.

Then, for example, if itemized deductions add up to $15,000, the employee will skip the standard deduction and itemize deductions instead. This works out to be taxable income of $90,500.

ground level

Understanding the difference between gross income versus taxable income is central to accurate financial planning and tax preparation. While gross income represents the total amount you earn before deductions and taxes, taxable income is the portion that is ultimately subject to taxation. To accurately calculate your tax liability, you will need to understand both concepts.

Tax Filing Tips

A financial advisor with tax expertise can help you plan for taxes, and potentially reduce your tax liability. Finding a financial advisor doesn’t have to be difficult. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with three verified financial advisors serving your area, and you can have a free introductory call with one of their advisors to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Photo credits: ©iStock.com/Hispanolistic, ©iStock.com/emmgann, ©iStock.com/PeopleImages

Source