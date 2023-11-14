Grok Memecoin faces 40% drop after expert reveals scammers' involvement

The GROK token, inspired by Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence service through X (formerly Twitter), has recently come under scrutiny after explosive growth in market capitalization.

as per recent reports, Grok achieved an astonishing market cap of $160 million within just eight days of its release. However, reports of involvement in an alleged scam have affected the rapid rise of the token.

Grok seasonal growth hit by scam allegations

The price of the GROC token has soared, doubling within the last 24 hours, extending a one-week rally that saw it surge by an astonishing 13,000%. According to data from DEXTools, the token has an impressive 11,000 holders and has seen a trading volume of over $60 million in the last 24 hours.

However, ZachXBT, a self-proclaimed crypto sleuth, has raised concerns about the legitimacy of Grok, stating that the token was created by a scammer. ZachXBT said the same X/Twitter account linked to Grok is linked to at least one other fraud scheme. ZachXBT said:

Not that people in this area will care but GROKERC20 GROK was created by a scammer. The same exact X/Twitter account has been reused for at least one other scam. X/Twitter ID: 1690060301465714692

Satoshi Flipper, another prominent crypto trader on X, echoed this sentiment, labeling Grok as an “effective scam” and emphasizing that Elon Musk did not authorize the launch of the token. Satoshi Flipper said:

This is Grok. $1.9M liquidity and $137M market cap? What a blatant scam. Not only that, it is completely fraudulent to do this business even knowing that Elon Musk, the owner of Grok, has not authorized these developers to launch the token. Imagine touching this toxic waste.

Arkham Intelligence experts also reported that an on-chain trader sold a large amount of GROK at a slippage of approximately 40%, lending credence to the scam allegations made by ZachXBT.

The controversy surrounding Grok has raised concerns within the cryptocurrency community. Critics argue that the token’s market cap, coupled with the lack of authority from Elon Musk, raises red flags.

impressive change

The token has undergone a retracement in market cap, which now stands at $108 million, down from its previous value of $160 million. Additionally, the token displays liquidity of $1.83 million.

Despite experiencing a massive decline of 48%, sending its price crashing to $0.0056000, the token has recovered remarkably and is now trading at $0.0108452.

It has not yet been determined whether further reports will emerge to shed light on the individuals behind the creation of the token and their motives, potentially exposing the risk of tug-of-war within the cryptocurrency industry.

However, despite these allegations, the token has attracted significant attention and enthusiasm from investors looking to participate in the potential boom of the next major meme coin, aiming to achieve substantial returns on their investment. As of the time of writing, Grok’s official account on X has not made any statement regarding these allegations.

