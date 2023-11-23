Grocery stores will open on Thanksgiving in 2023

It’s a truth of life: sometimes things don’t go according to plan.

And Murphy’s Law? Well, it seems like it always hits at the worst time. For example, say Thanksgiving Day.

It’s the morning, you have 20 people going to dinner and someone has forgotten to pick up green beans for the casserole. Obviously, you can’t make the popular Thanksgiving side dish without them. Of course, you can always go ahead and make another holiday recipe, but if it’s necessary, a trip to the grocery store may be in order.

Once upon a time, it would be nearly impossible to find a grocery store open on a holiday and, well, you’d be out of luck. Luckily, that’s no longer the case, and many grocery stores stay open on Thanksgiving to ensure that the once-a-year event goes off without a hitch.

Even better? We Collect All of them together (a little Thanksgiving humor right there) to save you the time and trouble of looking through them all yourself.

This comprehensive list includes grocery chains open from coast to coast, as well as pharmacies, convenience stores, and all grocery stores that will be closed for the holidays.

This way, you can spend Turkey Day with your loved ones while enjoying all of your favorite Thanksgiving traditions — and that’s something everyone can be thankful for this year.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Acme: Most stores are open with modified timings. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

albertsons: Most stores are open with different or modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

Central Market: Stores will remain open from 6 am to 12 noon, medicine shops will remain closed. Curbside is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Home delivery is not available. Find local hours here.

Dillon: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Bhojan Singh: Stores will open at normal times and close at 3pm (some shops will close at 4pm depending on the location). Find local store hours here.

Fresh Market: The stores will be open from 7 am to 3 pm. Check local store hours here.

Fry: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Huge Meal: Stores will be open from 6am to 5pm (including stores that normally operate 24 hours). Pickup is available from 9am to 1pm and delivery until 3pm at most pharmacies, with gas station hours from 6am to 4pm. Find local hours here.

Hannaford: Select Hannaford locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving. To make sure your location is open, call your local store or check online for details. Find local hours here.

Harris Teeter: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

HEB: Stores will remain open from 6 am to 12 noon, medicine shops are closed. Curbside is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Home delivery is not available. Find local hours here.

Jewel-Osco: Most stores are open with staggered or modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

King Soopers: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Kroger: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Meijer: The stores will remain open from 6 am to midnight. Find local hours here.

Mi Tienda: The stores will be open from 7 am to 2 pm. Find local hours here.

Select and save: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Ralphs: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

safe route: Most locations are open with modified hours. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

shaw: Stores in Vermont and New Hampshire locations will open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., pharmacies will be closed. All Shaw’s locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Find local hours here.

Smith’s: Stores will remain open and many will close early. Timings vary according to location. Check local stores for pharmacy details. Find local hours here.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores will be open from 7 am to 2 pm. Find local hours here.

Stop in and Shop: Stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., pharmacies will be closed, and gas stations will close early. Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island (including pharmacies and gas stations) will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Find local hours here.

Wegmans: Stores will remain open until 4 p.m. except in the following Massachusetts locations: Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford. Find local hours here.

Vons: Most stores are open with modified timings. Pharmacies may be closed or their opening hours may be adjusted. Find local hours here.

whole Foods: Various Whole Foods locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, while others may be closed. Check with your nearest store where you are going. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies and other stores open on Thanksgiving

Big Lots: Stores are open 7am to 9pm, find local hours here.

cvs: Many CVS Pharmacy locations (including 24-hour locations) will be open on Thanksgiving. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours of operation. Call to confirm local hours or find them here.

Dollar General: Stores will be open from 7 am to 10 pm (with extended hours). Find local time here.

dollar Tree: The stores will be open from 8 am to 5 pm. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will remain closed in accordance with state law. Find local hours here.

Family Dollar: The stores will be open from 8 am to 6 pm. Stores in Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will remain closed in accordance with state law. Find local hours here.

Kirkland: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Sanskar Help: Stores will remain open, but pharmacies will remain closed. Find local hours here.

Walgreens: Most stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 am to 6 pm. Most 24-hour pharmacies will remain open with some operating hours adjusted. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Thanksgiving

Casey’s: Stores will open at 10 a.m. and close at regular business hours. Find local hours here.

certified oil: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Cumberland Farms: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Quick Shop: The store will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Loaf ‘n Jug: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Minit Mart: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Quick Stop: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

7 Eleven: Most 7-Eleven locations will be open 24/7 and some locations will operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Sprint: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Tom Thumb: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Turkey Hill: Stores will remain open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Wawa: Stores are open, but opening hours for select stores are subject to change. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores remained closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

big y

BJ wholesale club of

costco

dollar Tree (Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores Only ,

(Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores , family dollar (Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores Only ,

(Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores , fresco y mas

Harveys Supermarket

public

Sam’s Club

Shaw’s (Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island stores Only ,

(Massachusetts, Maine and Rhode Island stores , stop and shop (Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores Only ,

(Massachusetts and Rhode Island stores , Target

trader Joe’s

wal-mart

wegmans (Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford, Massachusetts locations Only ,

(Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood and Medford, Massachusetts locations , winn-dixie

