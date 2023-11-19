Grocery store chain shuts down self-checkout after backlash from shoppers

Gerald Storch, CEO of Storch Advisors and former CEO of Toys R Us, weighs in on retail crime and iconic children’s stores reopening across America.

British supermarket chain Booths is removing almost all of its stock self-checkout kiosk at stores in response to customer feedback.

Booth, a high level Grocery store The chain, most of whose 28 locations are in northern England, is bucking the self-checkout trend. The two largest grocery chains in the UK, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, have installed thousands of self-checkouts, reducing the number of staffed checkouts.

Booth’s managing director Nigel Murray told the BBC, “We love talking to people and we’re really proud that we’re moving to a place where our customers are served by people, by humans, rather than by artificial intelligence. Goes. ‘Going for real intelligence.’

British grocery store chain Booth is removing almost all of its self-checkout kiosks to improve customer service. (Julia Gomina via iStock/iStock)

Murray told the outlet that customers found the booth self-scan machines to be slow and unreliable, as well as impersonal.

“We’re not great fans of self-checkout,” Murray said in comments to The Grocer, a U.K.-based trade publication. “We pride ourselves on great customer service and you can’t do that through a robot.”

He explained to The Grocer that Booth installed self-checkout in his stores six years ago as a means to boost efficiency and control labor costs, but customers had to wait for an employee to verify their IDs. It was not fun to do. buying liquor And there were challenges in checking out product items using the kiosks.

Walmart recently removed some of its self-checkout lanes from stores in New Mexico amid rising retail theft as it experiments with different checkout formats. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images/Getty Images)

While Booth is eliminating most of its self-checkout lanes, the company is keeping them in two of its busiest stores, located in the Lake District, which can be filled with tourists during the summer months.

Booths moving away from self-checkout lanes are a major U.S. comes as retailers like walmart And Wegmans reevaluates its use of kiosks.

According to Insider, Walmart recently removed self-checkout lanes from several stores in Albuquerque, New Mexico due to theft and losses due to testing with employee-assisted self-checkout kiosks.

Wegmans told that it backed out of a popular self-checkout app because “the losses we are suffering prevent us from making it available in its current state.”

Reuters contributed to this report.

