Grocery delivery on Instacart? It's possible for Moser's Foods to expand after purchase of PFSBrands

Shawn Burcham, founder and CEO of Pro Food Systems Inc., better known as PFSBrands, has provided more information about the purchase of Moser’s Foods stores from Roger and Jenny Moser.

PFSBrands announced earlier this week the acquisition of eight stores and one Oxwais Show-Me Oil gas station, with the full business transition to be completed by March 2025.

“Most importantly, all of Moser’s full-time employees will now become employee-owners. PFSBrands is a 100% employee-owned company,” Burcham wrote in a follow-up message to the Tribune. “Our PFSBrands leadership team, along with the current Moser team, will explore many different ways to improve working life for our employee-owners while providing even better service to our loyal customers.”

Checkout employees help shoppers during the grand opening of Moser’s Foods at 4420 Faurot Drive in May 2022. PFSBrands this week announced the acquisition of all-region Mosers.

He wasn’t able to share specific details about customer service changes at this time, but wrote that customers “can expect new options to become available in the coming months and years.”

“We want to continue to be known for high quality products while providing locally owned customer service,” he wrote.

Many other regional grocery stores offer delivery services through apps like Instacart. PFSBrands is discussing adding delivery service capabilities as part of service enhancements to customers, Burcham wrote.

Moser has locations that provide catering services, and will expand to all locations as the transition progresses.

The meat department serves fresh cut meat at Moser’s Foods at 4420 Faurot Drive in Columbia in May 2022.

Another big change is the upgrade of the store website and mobile application.

“You can expect website updates, loyalty program updates, social media enhancements, mobile app enhancements, and an overall effort to enhance our services through technology,” Burcham wrote.

Moser’s was founded in 1982 by Roger and Jenny Moser when they purchased an existing grocery store in Fulton. Moser’s now has eight locations in central Missouri, including three in Columbia. Mosers also founded the Show-Me Oil Company, which PFSBrands is also acquiring as part of the business sale along with its Oakways location, which is still owned by Mosers.

PFSBrands, a food service company founded in 1988, includes brands such as Champs Chicken, BluTaco and Hangar 54 Pizza. Champs Chicken is sold at all Moser grocery stores and Oxways Show-Me Oil.

Moser said, “I have been doing business with PFSBrands for over 25 years, so I am confident that their leadership team will maintain the same high standards of excellence, commitment to quality and commitment to the communities we serve. “Will continue to operate the store with.” First.

The acquisition of Moser Foods by PFSBrands represents PFSBrands’ expansion into the retail food sector, the company said in an earlier announcement. Moser’s Foods will remain locally owned, and PFSBrands has brought in new executive leadership to assist in the transition under the PFSBrands umbrella.

