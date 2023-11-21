Grit Daily 6th Annual Speaker and Media Dinner Recap: Networking and Innovation in Lisbon – Grit Daily News

Web Summit Lisbon is one of the most important technology conferences in the world, attracting thousands of visitors from all over the world. However, some of the most important gatherings take place outside the conference walls, bringing like-minded individuals together to network, collaborate, and innovate. The Grit Daily Sixth Annual Speakers and Media Dinner is an event that returns for its sixth iteration with special guest Dr. Abdullah Kablan, who announced the launch of Delta Wealth Partners (DWP).

Dr. Abdullah Kablan and DWP

Dr. Abdullah Kablan is a renowned expert in AI and machine learning, especially in financial systems. He is also a longtime participant and guest on Grit Daily’s live events, where he shares his insights and experiences. This year, Dr. Kablan graced the event with the launch of his new venture capital fund manager, Delta Wealth Partners (DWP). Licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority and based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, DWP aims to revolutionize AI-focused venture capital investing.

The launch marked a significant milestone in AI venture capital, going far beyond a mere investment effort. This serves as a commitment to lead a new era of digital innovation systems, promising a transformative impact on the technology investment landscape.

Mixture of ideas and innovations

The dinner, held at the beautiful Monte Mar Lisboa, was a testament to the collaborative spirit of the summit, with over 70 distinguished guests booking tickets for the event. Attendees included media personalities and investors from around the world, each of whom brought their unique perspectives and expertise. Ranging from industry leaders to budding entrepreneurs, these attendees played a vital role in enriching the discussions and collaborations at the event.

Attendees at Grit Deli’s sixth annual Lisbon Dinner

From the guests who gathered at Monte Mar Lisboa, we’ve highlighted a few below. From media and venture capital to AI and fintech, the event brought together key players for a night of networking and excitement. Not to mention good food. Some of the attendees included:

Dr. Abdullah Kablan: The guest of honor and a serial tech entrepreneur, investor and technology expert. With their experience in AI and ML, the launch of DWP is an exciting next step worth keeping an eye on in the coming months and years.

Adnan Hafeez: Founder and CEO of EQNX who is all about delivering game-changing results. His company has a proven track record when it comes to innovative data solutions and breakthrough strategies, and he’s working on another secret venture.

Alissa Kohn: When it comes to startups, few people are so knowledgeable. Known worldwide as a top startup coach, his expertise has been honed helping companies ranging from Etsy to The Wirecutter. He also has a book, From start-up to adultWhere she puts her insights out there for all to see.

Bianca Zwart: Chief of staff to the CEO at Bunc, a Dutch fintech and neobank. Banc – Known as the Bank of the Free, it is licensed in the Netherlands within the European Union. It operates in 30 European countries and launched the world’s first open banking API in 2017.

Brett Martin: President and co-founder of Kumospace, a virtual office platform. As a serial entrepreneur, he has spent his career building or investing in technology startups. He is also the co-founder and managing partner of Charge Ventures, a pre-seed-focused venture fund.

Brian Talebi: In a world where AI is the center of many conversations, especially in the tech sector, Brian’s Ahura AI stands out. The AI ​​and biometric data company has created technology to help people learn faster than traditional education, and they go even further by providing free licenses to underserved communities around the world.

Caroline Weiss: Passionate about entrepreneurship, Caroline is the first female partner at Plug & Play Ventures, where she invests in over 200 companies per year. She is also a supporter of diversity and likes to support women-focused initiatives as a consultant.

Caesar Gone: Founder and CEO of CI&T, Caesar is extensively involved in the technology and digital sector. His company provides digital services to large enterprises, helping them drive transformation at scale. Furthermore, CI&T emphasizes on integration of AI and AI to accelerate growth.

Christian Krol: Professor, consultant, expert, inventor. Christian holds a PhD and serves as Full Professor of Sustainability. He shares his expertise on sustainability and ESG with companies, governments and organizations around the world.

Christina Kosmowski: Christina’s entire career has been about putting customers first, and this is something she currently does as CEO of Logic Monitor. He is a driving force behind the company, which aims to help businesses expand by advancing the technology behind them.

Elena Paughia: With an entrepreneurial spirit that’s hard to match, Elena serves as Managing Director

Dataconomy A leading portal for media, news, events and expert opinions. She is also the Commercial Director of The Europas Tech Startup Awards and the founder of Data Natives, a big data conference.

Gabriel Shin: As Partnership Lead at Carta works with partners in the European and US venture capital ecosystem. He is also involved in co-marketing and co-selling initiatives to help raise early-stage funds from investors.

Jennifer Strong: A multi-award-winning journalist, podcast expert and renowned moderator, Jennifer is well-known in the media sector. Among her many ventures, she is the host and creator of the SHIFT Podcast, which focuses on topics such as AI, automation, and emerging technologies.

John Coetsier: John has many accomplishments, but his role as Cingular’s Vice President of Insights stands out. There, he helps the company tell stories with data, with the goal of empowering others to accelerate their growth. He is also a journalist, analyst, author, and founder experienced in raising angel and VC funds.

Jordan French: Founder and CEO of Grit Daily Group, which includes a growing roster of six outlets, five podcasts, and a YouTube show. When not helping companies and brands tell their stories, Jordan is traveling to conferences around the world as a moderator and hosting events such as speaker and media dinners.

Justin Jackson: A partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures, Justin has years of VC experience. The VC firm helps startups in strategic partnerships and global expansion. In addition to his role at Pegasus, he serves as a board member at the University of San Diego – Knaus School of Business.

Lauren Wright: As the Founder and CEO of The Natural Nipple, Lauren is on a mission to revolutionize motherhood. Currently, she is pioneering progress toward empowering breastfeeding with infant feeding systems personalized to mimic a mother’s shape, feel, and flow.

Matthew Flamini: From renowned athlete to innovative founder, Matthew now serves as the CEO of GF Biochemicals, where he leads sustainable practices and sets new standards in the industry. The company, founded in 2008, was the first company in the world able to mass-produce levulinic acid.

Melanie Samba: Founder and CEO of Sproxy, an intelligence platform that proves the business impact of attending conferences. Additionally, Melanie is a branding and corporate communications leader with over 20 years of experience developing and executing powerful strategic programs.

Owen Reynolds: Principal of Teklas Ventures, the VC arm of the family office affiliated with Teklas, and an experienced venture investor. His focus is on automation, robotics, and automotive, among other areas. He also served as a venture partner at Xpon Capital.

Rebecca Parsons: Technologist, writer, speaker. Rebecca started as CTO of ThoughtWorks in 2007, only moving up to CTO Emerita in June. She is also an advocate for diversity and inclusion with a passion for getting more women involved in coding and STEM.

Rated Power: People are the foundation of all enterprises (for now), and Rhett Power is a coach experienced in working with executives, teams, and founders to drive positive change. His approach focuses on accountability and feedback, so much so that he is called an “accountability coach.”

Rob Pegoraro: A technical writer whose mission is to understand the digital world through his work. Offering his expertise as a freelancer, he has worked with USA Today, Yahoo, and The Washington Post. His work often extends beyond the written word to radio, TV, podcasts and live presentations.

Robert Bianco: Founder of Bianco Advisory, which provides a full suite of advisory services including valuation, business planning, finance raising and transaction services. He is passionate about facilitating connections and unlocking opportunities.

Sam Eshruti: Serving as TechBBQ’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Engagement Officer, Sam has a keen eye on the pulse of technology and startups. He is also an experienced individual with a talent for eliminating inefficiencies and building financial and accounting processes.

Stephen Morris: Founder and Managing General Partner of Indico Capital Partners, one of the world’s top institutional and independent venture capital firms. Indico’s focus is on SaaS, AI, Web3, Climate Tech, Fintech, Cyber ​​Security and Digital Startups.

conclusion

Web Summit Lisbon and Grit Daily’s sixth annual speakers and media dinner provided fertile ground for technological advancements and strategic partnerships. Delta Wealth Partners stood as a highlight, symbolizing the evolving landscape of AI and venture capital, while various guests brought innovative ideas and perspectives to an event that could be the spark for the next major tech venture.

Spencer Hulse is the editorial director of Grit Daily. He is responsible for day-to-day operations and covering breaking news, supervising other editors and writers.

Source: gritdaily.com