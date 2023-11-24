GrindstoneX, Naspers Labs announce second cohort of 10 women entrepreneurs – Disrupt Africa

GrindstoneX has announced the second cohort of 10 female entrepreneurs who will benefit from its growth engineering program run in partnership with Naspers Labs.

Disrupt Africa reported in 2022 that South Africa’s Grindstone Accelerator had partnered with Naspers Labs to launch GrindstoneX, an ecosystem designed to make women-led startups more investable, scalable, and exit-ready. There is a new all-female accelerator program.

Founded in 2014 and co-owned by Knife Capital and Thinkroom, Grindstone is focused on helping high-growth, innovation-driven companies enable scale in their businesses. Meanwhile, Naspers Labs is the youth development program of Naspers, the global consumer internet group and technology investor.

Ten South African startups were selected for the first cohort earlier this year, and now another 10 startups have been selected for the second edition. These include Ambani Africa, an educational gaming and streaming platform founded by Mukundi Lambani; Binse Corporation, an educational dining, skin care and travel experience founded by Nabo Binse; FeatherLinx, founded by Megan Chauke, an ICT company that specializes in developing systems and applications for vulnerable people; and HYHarvest, an agri-tech company founded by Zandile Khumalo.

Also selected was InJoin, a technology empowerment company founded by Naledi Sithole that provides cutting-edge technology and architecture to enable organizations to become data-informed and future-proof; Makhoba Professional Services is a networking and cabling internet services company founded by Thabile Makhoba; and MobileGPT, a WhatsApp application that integrates the advanced capabilities of the GPT-4 engine to provide users with personal AI assistants on the go, founded by Bertha Kgokong.

The list is complemented by RealPPE Marketplace, a one-stop shop for medical professionals and industrial PPE buyers founded by Lebogang Mashaba; and African Distribution Technologies, founded by Vani Jolly, which leverages website and app technologies to provide a B2B e-commerce platform to meet the needs of business owners in underserved areas and townships.

Grindstone Ventures is at the forefront of gender-lens investing in South Africa to help close the gender funding gap. Qualifying companies in the GrindstoneX Accelerator can benefit from future acceleration programs or investment opportunities through the Grindstone Network.

Source: disrupt-africa.com