Grimes couldn’t get Elon Musk to produce child custody papers

Grimes hired people to search high and low for the father of her children, Elon Musk, to provide him with custody papers, according to court records obtained by Insider.

The singer, whose legal name is Claire Boucher, suing musk For physical custody of my three children kids with musk , Grimes told a Texas court in October that Musk has custody of her three-year-old child Son, X Æ A-XII “Above [her] Objection.” His trial came just weeks later Musk quietly sued He should “establish a parent-child relationship” with his children.

An attorney for Grimes filed a supplemental proof of service document on Friday, showing that she had attempted to serve custody papers on Musk on multiple occasions and had the documents delivered through substituted service, meaning that The papers were given to workers at some places. Musk’s business Also employees of properties belonging to the billionaire rather than Musk.

As of Thursday, Musk had not formally responded to the lawsuit.

Grimes hired four different process servers to deliver the papers. Between October 13 and 20, they tried to track down the billionaire at more than a dozen locations, including SpaceX’s headquarters in San Francisco and SpaceX’s launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. tesla’s austin Gigafactory, and several addresses associated with Musk near Austin.

One of the process servers also went down horse farm Who was tied to the billionaire. When he asked about Musk, a woman at the site told him, “No, not here.”

A process server was also tracked Musk’s private jet Grimes’ court documents state that the best place to contact the billionaire is to confirm.

Two process servers also attempted to serve Musk Shivon Zilis’ Home. zillis is a director Neuralink , one of Musk’s startups, and the mother of his two children. But in at least one instance, the person who answered the door at Zilis’ home told the process server they did not know Musk, court documents said.

Process servers were unable to deliver court documents to Musk in person, and in many cases were shooed away, including by security personnel. Tesla And X, and a police officer in Boca Chica. The servers said they left the papers with several secondary personnel, including security staff at X, Tesla and spacex According to court documents.

Grimes ‘tried more than enough’

In her court documents, Grimes said that her process server’s handing over her complaint to Musk’s defense in Texas was enough evidence that she had served the father of her children.

Christopher Melcher, a California family law attorney and partner at Walzer Melcher, told Insider that three attempts to serve someone are generally sufficient under California law and that Grimes’ team “has made more than reasonable efforts.”

He also said that officiated service, when papers are left with someone else at a person’s home or business, is acceptable if reasonable efforts are made to serve them directly. This practice is especially relevant in the case of a person who is rich or famous and has a lot of obstacles around him.

“None of these security guards were letting the process servers in,” Melcher said. “They could have come 100 times.”

While it’s possible that Musk and his lawyers could argue that Grimes should have tried harder to serve them in person, Melcher said that would be “completely foolish.”

“He didn’t escape service, but he’s not really able to get service because anyone who tries to contact him has to deal with security,” he said.

Grimes’ lawyers said in a supplemental proof of service that Musk was served via substitute service on October 20, and they also had custody papers mailed to him on that date. Melcher said Musk would normally have to respond 10 days after the subpoena is served, plus the usual 30 days, meaning he would have until Nov. 29.

Melcher said another reason the date of service matters is that the standing order that bars children from being taken out of California does not apply to Musk until he is served.

The next step for Musk will likely be to file a motion arguing that the custody case should proceed Texas, where he sued Grimes Instead of California.

“They will be in legal limbo for several months until the jurisdictional dispute is resolved,” Melcher said.

for muskets and lawyers musk and grimes did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment Thursday.

The pair were in an on-again, off-again relationship which began in 2018. The pair first broke up in 2021, but they continued to co-parent their child. They also had a daughter in 2021 and a third child, a son, in 2022. Grimes continued to live with Musk in Austin for some time after the first breakup.

But cracks in their relationship began to appear in September when Grimes wrote, then quickly deleted, a post on X that referenced legal trouble.

“Tell Elon to let me see my son or please respond to my attorney,” Grimes wrote in a since-deleted post on Sept. 7.

He wrote the post in response to a photo shared by Musk’s biographer of Musk with Zilis at his home in Austin.

Musk has 10 known living children whom he fathered. three different women Including his youngest, a one-year-old son named Techno Mechanicus or Tau, whom he fathered with Grimms and was born via surrogate last summer.

