Grim year for crypto market after FTX implosion: ‘Players in the space are kind of in survival mode’ – Coinbase Glob (NASDAQ:COIN)

October 12, 2023 12:50 AM | read 2 minutes

The crypto market is still grappling with the fallout from last year’s FTX implosion. Market cap has dropped significantly, NFT trading has decreased, and venture capital deals have decreased.

According to a Bloomberg report, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is trading around $27,000, up 60% this year, but remains below the record high of $69,000 set in November 2021. The $3 trillion market has now shrunk to $1 trillion.

Trading volumes have dried up, and NFTs, once a hot commodity, have lost their allure. According to DappGamble, 95% of the over 73,000 NFT collection is virtually worthless. The weekly traded value of NFTs is now $80 million, just 3% of the peak reached in August 2021.

Investments in crypto and blockchain projects have also decreased. According to PitchBook data, VC deals have declined this year to about $7.3 billion, a quarter of what they were for all of 2021 and 2022. According to Revelio Labs, job losses in the industry have been significant, with employment declining at a rate of more than 5%.

nico cordeiroChief Investment Officer of Crypto Hedge Fund strix leviathan Expressed, “Revenue is minimal due to market conditions. You are not bringing in new investors because no one is investing in the sector. Players in the sector are in a survival mode: as long as operations continue. It takes time to return capital to space.”

After FTX collapse, legal proceedings begin against crypto firms Genesis Global, Celsius Network, voyager digital, three arrows capitalAnd BlockFi Inc. Have been increasing. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is battling SEC charges, and Binance has been embroiled in enforcement actions by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the SEC.

Image via Shutterstock

