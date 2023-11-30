Grief tech startups want to help you send messages from beyond the grave - The Hustle

We’ve already seen some pretty wild applications for generative AI – but talking to the dead may be a long time coming.

grief technique is here and with it comes chatbots that connect users with their departed loved ones.

Per Vocal Grief tech startups are creating AI-powered “ghostbots” to help people deal with grief and loss:

Replika: Lets users create an "AI companion that cares" on its site, promising chat, video calls, and coaching sessions.

Hereafter AI: Users record answers to interview questions and upload photos while still alive, leaving behind a virtual version of themselves.

StoryFile: This also needs to be pre-planned: Users can record videos of themselves that turn into AI-powered, interactive conversations for loved ones.

Seance AI: After entering basic information, users can chat with the deceased via Ghostbot.

And You, only virtual is an AI communication platform that lets users create “Versona” so they can virtually continue their unique relationships even after death.

Like most AI products…

…The grief technique is not without its risks.

a recent Study points to ethical issues surrounding such AI applications, including lack of consent of the deceased, risks of psychological dependence for users, and harmful or biased language.

And we have already seen the moral Discussion Guided by states, revolving around deepfakes of deceased people rules For postmortem publicity rights (although the guidelines currently focus on celebrities).

Grief technology is part of a larger trend…

…Using technology to deal with loss.

In recent years, deathcare startups have emerged to provide support and creative solutions to people dealing with death:

Startup Parting Stone and Eterneva turn ashes into stones and diamonds respectively.

Recompose converts human remains into soil through a process called natural biological degradation.

Converts human remains into soil through a process called natural biological degradation. Berlin’s tomorrow bio Trying to bring cryopreservation into the mainstream.

If having a virtual avatar of yours seems like too much, we understand. Maybe you keep your voice on one vinyl record You have more style.

