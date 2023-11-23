OSLO, Nov 23 (Reuters) – Finnish transmission system operator Fingrid intends to take measures to balance power production and consumption, it said on Thursday, after a bidding error sent Finnish electricity prices falling earlier in the day. .

Finnish electricity prices fell to -203.40 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) on Friday due to a bidding error by market participant Kinect Energy, data from spot market operator Nord Pool showed on Thursday.

“FinGrid Finland plans to make intraday purchases to ensure system security and balancing capabilities with respect to the non-matching situation in the bid area,” Nord Pool said on its website late Thursday.

Kinnect Energy sent the wrong bid to Finland for delivery on Nov. 24, leading to an average sale of 5,787 megawatts across all hours on Friday, the firm said in a regulatory filing posted on Nord Pool’s transparency website.

“We are working with other market parties to resolve this extreme situation,” it added.

All hours from 1400 CET until the end of the day were delivered at -500 EUR/MWh, the maximum negative price possible on the Nord Pool.

A spokesperson for Nord Pool said it was up to market participants to resolve the issue.

The exchange initially indicated it would provide more information to the market, but later said it had nothing to add to the information provided through its transparency page.

The erroneous proposal also affected calculations of power transfers between Nordic countries on Friday, Fingrid said in an earlier statement on Thursday.

“We expect activity from all parties in the intraday and balancing markets to help manage the situation,” the grid operator said in an updated statement.

Based on Finnish pricing, electricity will flow from Finland to Sweden and Estonia on Friday, analysts said.

Fingrid said later Thursday that electric energy sufficiency looked good on Friday, and generation capacity would remain the same as Thursday.

Reporting by Nora Bulley, Editing by Anna Ringstrom and David Evans

Source: www.reuters.com